Zinicola Italian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic upscale Italian food in the heart of the Ballyntine Village.
Location
14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140, charlotte, NC 28277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fiore Ballantyne - 14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135
No Reviews
14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
4.5 • 42
11212 providence rd w Unit B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in charlotte
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant