Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zinicola Italian

review star

No reviews yet

14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140

charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

AMUSE BOUCHE

ARANCINI

$10.00

Peas, Taleggio Cheese, Calabrian Chiles

BRUSHCETTA

$10.00

BURRATA

$16.00

Granny Smith apples, prosciutto, arugula, rhubarb vinaigrette, dried cranberries

BUFFALO MOZZARELLA

$16.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Pesto, Basil, Balsamic Reduction

FIG JAM BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

Gorgonzola, pistachios

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Paprika Mayo, Spicy Tomato Sauce

GNOCCHI ALLA ROMANA ESCARGOT

$20.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$16.00

Gold and red beets, black tomato sauce, pancetta, fried kale

HOUSE MEATBALLS

$12.00

Beef, Veal, Tomato Sauce, Pecorino

LARGE ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$26.00

Cured Meats, Cheese, Marinated Olives, Roasted & Pickled Vegetables

MUSSELS

$16.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Calabrian Chiles, Red Sauce

SMALL ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$16.00

Cured Meats, Cheese, Marinated Olives, Roasted and Pickled Vegetables

SALADS

AUTUMN SALAD

$11.00

mixed greens, shaved brussels, watermelon radish, pickled fennel, dried cranberries, sweet potato straws, roasted apple vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Baby Romaine, Parmesan, White Anchovy, Bread Crisp

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

RADICCHIO SALAD

$10.00

Charred radicchio, gold and red beets, pickled onions, toasted pine nuts, sherry vinaigrette

SIDE AUTUMN SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE RADICCHIO

$6.00

SIDE ITEM

SIDE BROCOLI

$5.00

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

SIDE MIXED VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$5.00

SIDE PASTA

$8.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE CALABRIAN CHILIES

$0.50

SIDE ALFREDO

$2.00

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$5.00

PIZZAS

AL FUNGHI PIZZA

$18.00

Roasted mushrooms, whipped herb ricotta, mozzarella, fine herbs, balsamic reduction

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

DR. PATEL PIZZA

$16.00

FIG AND APPLE PIZZA

$18.00

Red wine fig puree, mozzarella, gorgonzola, granny smith apples, herb honey drizzle

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

PEPERONI PIZZA

$14.00

PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Arugula

SAUSAGE & BROCCOLI RABE PIZZA

$18.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Pecorino

ZOOKEEPER

$20.00

PASTA

CARBONARA

$23.00

Fettuccine, Pancetta, Black Pepper, Egg Yolks

EGGPLANT LASAGNA

$15.00

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Cheese

FETTUCCINE WITH MUSHROOM RAGU

$23.00

Spinach fettuccine, fine herbs, parmesan, fried kale

GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$24.00

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Veal, Beef, Tomato Sauce

PASTICCIO AL FORNO

$20.00

Bolognese, Bechamel, Penne, Parmesan

RICOTTA CAVATELLI

$24.00

Wild boar and porcini mushroom ragu, pecorino

SEAFOOD RIGATONI

$26.00

Shrimp, Calamari, Crab Meat, Scallops, Garlic, Shallots, Broccoli, Tomato Sauce

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$16.00

Tomato, Basil, Parmesan

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$24.00

SWEET POTATO & PANCHETTA RISOTTO

$22.00

Kale, ricotta, salada

ENTREES

PUMPKIN SEED CRUSTED BARRAMUNDI

$36.00

Roasted spaghetti squash, kale & ricotta polenta cake, cranberry agrodolce

BRANZINO

$32.00

Braised Fennel and Tomato, Capers, Olives, Lemon Butter Saucer

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

Served with Spaghetti

LAMB CHOPS

$46.00

Pistachio mint pesto, parsnip duchess, concasse herb tomatoes, sherry butter sauce

PORCINI RUB SIRLOIN STEAK

$36.00

Root vegetable ratatouille, celery root puree, blackberry demi

HERB CRUSTED SWORDFISH

$34.00

Butternut squash puree, lentils, peppernata, fine herbs

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.00

Choclate cake

$8.00

Corrado Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Corrado Nutella Crunch

$6.00

Corrado Fior De Latte

$6.00

Corrado Hazelnut

$6.00

Corrado Nutella

$6.00

Corrado Pistachio

$6.00

Corrado trio

$10.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Tropical Sorbet

$6.00

Passion Fruit Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

N/A DRINKS

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

WATER

PEPSI

$3.00

D. PEPSI

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

SHIRLY TIMPLE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.00

500 ml Pellegrino

$5.00

Liter Pellegrino

$9.00

500 ml Auqua Panna

$5.00

Liter Auqua Panna

$9.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

CORK FEE

$25.00

APPETIZERS

LUNCH CALAMARI

$10.00

Paprika Mayo, Spicy Tomato Sauce

LUNCH MUSSELS

$10.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Calabrian Chiles, Red Sauce

LUNCH ARANCINI

$6.00

Peas, Taleggio Cheese, Calabrian Chiles

LUNCH MEATBALLS

$8.00

Beef, Veal, Tomato Sauce

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Baby Romaine, Parmesan, Bread Crisp, White Anchovies

AUTUMN SALAD

$8.00

mixed greens, shaved brussels, watermelon radish, pickled fennel, dried cranberries, sweet potato straws, roasted apple vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Red Wine Vinaigrette

RADICCHIO SALAD

$10.00

PASTA & ENTREES

LUNCH CHICKEN PARM

$18.00

Spaghetti or Penne

LUNCH PASTICCIO

$18.00

Bolognese, Bechamel, Penne, Parmesan

LUNCH EGGPLANT

$12.00

Fried Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Cheese

LUNCH PAPPARDELLE

$18.00

Veal & Beef Meat Sauce

LUNCH SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Parmesan

LUNCH SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.00

PIZZAS

LUNCH BROC & SAUSAGE PIZZA

$9.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Pecorino

LUNCH PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$9.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Arugula

LUNCH MARGHERITA PIZZA

$7.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

LUNCH PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

LUNCH CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

SANDWICH MENU

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

House Made Meat Balls, Mozzarella

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Mozzarella

Prosciutto Panini

$12.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Paprika Mayo

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

THE ZINICOLA Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto, Capicola, Pepperoni , Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Vinaigrette

MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN W/ BROCCOLI AND POTATOES

$10.00

KIDS FISH W/ BROCCOLI AND POTATOES

$10.00

KIDS PENNE W/ RED SAUCE

$8.00

KIDS PENNE W/ WHITE SAUCE

$8.00

KIDS PEPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$8.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI W/ MEATBALL

$8.00

Salad

Side house Salad

Side Caesar salad

Side Arugula Salad

Entree

Chicken parmesan

$20.00

Seafood rigatoni

$20.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$20.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Gnocchi primavera

$20.00

Fettuccini carbonara

$20.00

Dessert

Small Tiramasu

Small Cannoli

Wine

Date night wine

$35.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic upscale Italian food in the heart of the Ballyntine Village.

Website

Location

14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140, charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Zinicola Italian image
Zinicola Italian image
Zinicola Italian image
Zinicola Italian image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiore Ballantyne - 14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135
orange starNo Reviews
14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Libretto's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
orange star4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
orange star4.5 • 42
11212 providence rd w Unit B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Ballantyne
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Woodys Seafood Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Blakeney
orange star4.6 • 3,793
9844 Rea Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
OGGI Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.7 • 1,551
16646 Hawfield Way Dr Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Blackfinn - Ballantyne
orange star4.1 • 916
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY CHARLOTTE, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Bradshaw Social House
orange star4.0 • 815
8440 Rea Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
orange star4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 640
16721 Orchard Stone Run Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near charlotte
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston