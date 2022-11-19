  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Fiore Ballantyne - 14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiore Ballantyne 14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135

review star

No reviews yet

14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Water

Peligrino

$5.00

Agua Panna

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Charcuterie

Fiore Charcuterie Board

Fiore Charcuterie Board

$13.00+
Iberico Platter

Iberico Platter

$27.00
Holiday Charcuterie Board

Holiday Charcuterie Board

$80.00+

Rush Creek

$10.00

Small Plates

Grilled Brie Cheese

Grilled Brie Cheese

$17.00

Grilled to the perfect softness, topped with Wild Flower Honey and Seasonal Fruit

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$12.00

Crispy fried potatoes with traditional Spanish Brava Sauce

Burrata

Burrata

$17.00

The Queen of Italian cheeses served with an in house made seasonal Mostarda. Served in a bed of Arugula, sprouts and crostini.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Sautéed with crispy Prosciutto, toasted Almonds

Korean Crispy Pork Belly

Korean Crispy Pork Belly

$15.00

Crispy pork belly, sweet chili &amp; soy glaze. Served with pickled Radish and Picked Onion

Angus Mini Filet Mignon

Angus Mini Filet Mignon

$17.00

Seared and cooked in the oven. Served with Chimichurri Sauce and Papas Bravas (4oz.)

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled to perfection, and tossed with EVOO, garlic and parsley. Served with Crostini

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$15.00

Angus beef short rib braised for 12 hours in a Sweet Gochujang barbecue sauce.

Classic Peruvian Ceviche

Classic Peruvian Ceviche

$17.00

Cooked in lemon, served with aji peppers, onions, cilantro and with the famous “Leche de Tigre”

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$15.00

Grilled with herbs and EVOO. Served with Marinated Olives, Arugula, Romanesco Sauce

Shrimp Au Gratin Quattro Formaggi

Shrimp Au Gratin Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Seared in a white wine, garlic and parsley cream sauce, au gratin with Fontina, Pecorino, Gruyere and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$18.00

Drunken in a chorizo and sweet paprika sauce.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Melted goat cheese with caramelized onion jelly. Served with crostini.

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$19.00

Paper thin sliced Salmon, and drizzled with an anchovy, caper, herbs and lemon aioli. Served with crostini.

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$19.00

Classic paper-thin Aged Black Angus Filet carpaccio drizzled with EVOO, splash of lime, with capers and white onion, sprinkled with shaved parmesan cheese.

Wild Mushrooms

Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

Honshimeju, Mitake, King Trumpet, Crimini, Shitake Sautéed with Garlic and Lemon Butter

Bone Marrow

Bone Marrow

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted and served with Tribeca Bread

Asparagus

$12.00

Salads

Baby Iceberg Wedge

Baby Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce with Pancetta, Blue Cheese and Tomato with Sharon’s Blue Cheese Dressing

Roasted Beats

Roasted Beats

$14.00

Served with shaved fennel, arugula, Blue Cheese, toasted walnuts, blood orange, Aged Balsamic reduction and Vinaigrette

Presidential Ceasar

Presidential Ceasar

$16.00

Romain lettuce, rye croutons ,shaved parmesan and classic Caesar dressing.

Entrees

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$54.00

8oz. of the special aged Black Angus filet grilled to perfection, served with Asparagus drizzled with an Aji Amarillo Sauce

Smoked Duck

Smoked Duck

$27.00

Served with Roasted Beets, Arugula Salad, and Potato

Grandma's Shrimp Étouffée

Grandma's Shrimp Étouffée

$24.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Andouille, Holly trinity, Heritage Rice.

Drunken Salmon

Drunken Salmon

$27.00

Top crusted with a secret house spice blend, on an Aged Rum, Vanilla bean and black garlic Molasses sauce.

Pollo Limon

Pollo Limon

$24.00

Chicken breast fried with a tortilla flour served over a Lemon Cream Sauce, heritage rice

Tomahawk Pork Chop

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$27.00

Perfectly seared with butter, wild mushrooms in a bell pepper & tomato cream sauce

Chefs Special

$28.00Out of stock

Desserts

Creme Brule

$12.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Bomb

$12.00

A delicious selection of fine chocolates paired with seasonal fruits

Assortment of Macaroon's

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Lunch

Salmon Pita

$16.00Out of stock

Braised Short Rib French Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Walnut Shrimp Taco

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Caprese Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Cigars

Romeo Real Toro

$12.00

Rocky Patel

$12.00

Flor Del Las, My Fathers

$12.00

Padron 3000

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14825 Ballantyne Village Way Unit 135, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Libretto's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Zinicola Italian
orange starNo Reviews
14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140 charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
orange star4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Prime Fish - 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B
orange star4.5 • 42
11212 providence rd w Unit B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Ballantyne
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Ballantyne Corp. Pl Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Woodys Seafood Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston