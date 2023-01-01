Main picView gallery

Hestia 14819 Ballantyne Village Way, Floor 16

review star

No reviews yet

14819 Ballantyne Village Way, Floor 16

Charlotte, NC 28277

Food

Hot App

A5 Wagyu Tacos

$20.00

Negi chimi

Brown Sugar Rice Sticks

$11.00

Green garlic wasabi aioli

Live Boston Scallop

$15.00

1 piece. Hokkaido uni butter, black truffles

Oxtail & Tokyo Negi Potstickers

$18.00

Karashi mustard sauce, blood orange

Wagyu Bone Marrow

$25.00

Japanese milk bread toast, whisky

Wagyu Meatballs

$20.00

Mushroom duxelles

Wagyu Tallow Potato Pave

$15.00

Sweet shallot crème fraiche

Bouche

Out of stock

Cold App

Alaskan King Crab

$90.00

Bluefin Tuna & Otoro Tartar

$25.00

Yakiniku, salmon roe, wasabi, nori, rice chips

Hamachi Crudo

$25.00

Edamame mash, trout roe, red radish, shoyu crème fraiche

Oysters

$36.00+

Sweet Baby Tomato Salad

$13.00

Pickled carrots, crispy shallots, black sesame tamari dressing

Entree

6oz FILET

$50.00

Pomme puree, ginger baby carrots, roasted shallot Demi

A5 Wagyu Ribeye Sandwich

$50.00

Crab Cake

$45.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$42.00

Mustard yuzu butter, sunomono salad

Miso Black Cod

$45.00

Braised greens, kimchi forbidden rice, miso sudachi beurre Blanc

Noodles & Ocean

$55.00

Clam, lobster, crab, dry-aged salmon, trout roe, sake butter sauce

Omakase

$150.00+

Shio Koji Salmon

$45.00

Griddle rice cake, baby bok choy, umi glaze

Wagyu Fried Rice

$35.00

Carniola rice. Wagyu ribeye, Japanese Jidori

6oz A5 Miyazaki Sirloin

$65.00Out of stock

Steaks

2oz A5 Miyazaki Flank Steak

$36.00

2oz A5 Miyazaki Tri Tip

$30.00

2oz Miyazaki Strip Loin

$50.00Out of stock

Dry-aged Wagyu Supreme Tomahawk 45day Tableside Cooking-Toban

$399.00Out of stock

Tokyo Fondue

Lemongrass Chicken Broth

Out of stock

Sukiyaki

$70.00Out of stock

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Mizutaki (Chicken) Soup

$12.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Miso Butter

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

Miso Butter

Mushroom Bowl

$15.00

Pomme Puree Potatoes

$10.00

Rum-Soaked Grilled Pears

$11.00

Brown Sugar Tagarashi

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Steamed White Rice

$6.00

Desserts

Butterfly Pea Cheesecake

$16.00

Coconut Pana Cotta

$12.00

Ginger Crème Brulee, Berry Compote

$15.00

Matcha Donuts

$10.00

Tagarashi Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Vanilla Butter Cake

$18.00

Sorbet Trio

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$16.00+

Absolute Berri

$14.00+

Belvedere

$15.00+Out of stock

Ciroc

$14.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$14.00+

Grey Goose

$15.00+

Grey Goose Fusion Watermelon & Basil

$15.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$15.00+

Ketel One

$14.00+

Ketel One Citroen

$14.00+

Nikka Vodka

$14.00+Out of stock

Stoli Elit

$17.00+

Tito's

$13.00+

Rum

Bacardi Light

$12.00+

Capt. Morgan Spiced

$12.00+

Diplomatico RSV Exlusiva

$14.00+

Flor De Cana 4yr

$12.00+

Malibu

$12.00+

Myers Dark

$12.00+

Plantation Grand RSV 5Yr

$13.00+

Plantation Stiggums Pineapple Rum

$13.00+

Ron Zacapa 23Yr Old

$22.00+

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00+

Empress Gin

$14.00+

Fords Gin

$12.00+

Hendricks Gin

$15.00+

Suntory Roku Gin

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$14.00+

Tanqueray 10

$15.00+

Tenjaku Gin

$13.00+

Scotch Whiskey

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14yr

$26.00+

Balvenie Dbl Wood 12yr

$20.00+

Chivas Mizunara Cask

$16.00+Out of stock

Chivas Regal 12yr

$15.00+

Dalmore 12yr

$19.00+

Dalmore 15yr

$38.00+

Dewars White Label

$13.00+

Glenmorangie 18yr

$40.00+Out of stock

Glenmorangie Nectar Dor

$23.00+Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue 750ml

$75.00+

Laphroig 10yr

$18.00+Out of stock

Macallan 12yr

$24.00+

Macallan 15yr Triple Cask

$68.00+

Macallan 25yr

$450.00+

Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00+

Redbreast 12yr

$18.00+

Redbreast 15yr

$24.00+

Bourbon / Rye / Canadian

Basil Hayden's Bourbon 8Yr

$17.00+

Blantons

$15.00+Out of stock

Bookers

$18.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+Out of stock

Bullet Rye

$14.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$14.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$13.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Knob Creek

$15.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Old Forester Bourbon

$14.00+

Old Forester Rye

$13.00+Out of stock

St. George Baller

$14.00+

Whistle Pig Beyond Bonded Bourbon

$75.00+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve

$15.00+

Woodford Rye

$14.00+

Japanese Whiskies

Iwai 45

$14.00+

Iwai Tradition

$14.00+

Nikka Coffee Grain

$16.00+

Nikka Miyagikyo

$20.00+

Nikka Yoichi

$15.00+

Shibui 10yr Malt

$35.00+

Shibui 15yr Sherry Cask

$54.00+

Shibui White Oak 10yr

$40.00+

Tenjaku Blended Whiskey

$14.00+

Tenjaku Pure Malt

$14.00+

SuntoryToki

$16.00+

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00+

Clase Azul Plata

$28.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$48.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa Mezcal

$25.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+

Don Julio Anejo 1942

$50.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00+

Forteleza Blanco

$14.00+

Forteleza Reposado

$15.00+

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$18.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$13.00+

Montelobos Mezcal Joven

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$15.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Cognacs & Brandy

Hennessy XO

$60.00+

Remy Martin Louis XIII 750ml

$145.00+

Remy Martin XO

$58.00+

Remy Tercet

$28.00+

Remy 1738

$16.00

Cordials-Digestifs

Amaretto Disaronno

$13.00+

Aperol Aperitivo

$12.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00+

Campari

$13.00+

Fernet Branca

$12.00+

Grand Marnier

$15.00+

Jagermeister

$12.00+

Lillet Rouge

$12.00+

Luxardo Amaro

$12.00+

Midori Ltr

$12.00+

Pernod Anise

$12.00+

Pimms Liqueur

$12.00+

Pisco " Machuu Pisco"

$12.00+

Sambuca Romana

$12.00+

Sambuca Romana Black

$12.00+

St Germain

$13.00+

St. Remy Brandy

$15.00+

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

AC Harmony

$16.00

Amai Suppai

$15.00

Berry Ballentyne

$15.00

Charlottean Punch

$16.00

Down the Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Hornets Nest in Jalisco

$15.00

Jin & Tonikku

$15.00

Matcha Cooler

$15.00

Smoked Buddha

$16.00

Time & Space in Osaka

$16.00

Uptown Hustle

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Americano

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Champange Cocktail

$28.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00Out of stock

French 75

$22.00

Gin Fizz

$14.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$14.00

Kir Royal

$28.00

Lemondrop Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Ramos Fizz

$15.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Stinger

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Zazerac

$15.00

White Russian

$16.50

Group Drinks

Hestias Cup

$175.00

Lady Jane

$225.00

Land of the Rising Sun

$175.00

Mocktails

Kyuri Lychee

$8.00Out of stock

Ringo Without Star

$8.00Out of stock

Tropic Sanda

$8.00

Shots

Fire & Ash

$12.00

Fire & Ash (Share)

$60.00

Hearthstone

$12.00

Hearthstone (Share)

$60.00

Honeymoon Phase

$12.00

Honeymoon Phase (Share)

$60.00

Beer

Catawba White Zombie Ale Draft

$10.00

Stella Artois Draft

$10.00

Juicy Jay

$10.00

Corona

$8.00

Sycamore Beach Candy IPA Draft

$10.00

OMB Copper Red Ale

$9.00

Sapporo Draft

$9.00

Koshikari Echigo

$9.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Things Draft

$10.00

Truly Hard Seltzer Wild Berry

$8.00

Resident Culture Island Time

$10.00

Modelo

$7.00

Sake

JD - Asabiraki Kyokusen

$495.00

Bottle

JD - Born Nihon

$258.00

Bottle

JD - Hakkaisan Yukimoro

$198.00

Bottle

JD - Senkin Muku

$0.00+

Bottle

Nigori - Dreamy Clouds

$99.00

Bottle

Daiginjo - Lady Luck

$125.00

Senkin Modern Muku

$0.00+

Nigori- Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$0.00+

Toku-Sword Of The Sun

$0.00+

Junmai-Murai Sugidama

$0.00+

Wine By The Glass

Sparkling Wine BTG

Domain Chandon

$19.00+

Lanson, Brut 'Black Label' NV

$34.00+

Raventos, Cava Brut Blanc De Blanc, Spain

$16.00+Out of stock

Red Wine BTG

Cabernet Sauvignon- Justin Vineyards

$0.00+

Malbec-Corazon Del Sol

$0.00+

Merlot Rodney Strong

$0.00+

Pinot Noir- Sokol Blosser

$0.00+

Syrah, Tenet, The Pundit

$0.00+

White Wine BTG

Albarino, Neboa, Rias Baixas

$0.00+

Chardonnay-Jordan

$0.00+

Pinot Grigio, Hahn

$0.00+

Riesling-Fess Parker

$0.00+

Sauvignon Blanc-Craggy Range

$0.00+

Rose BTG

The Beach Rose 2021

$0.00+

Wine

Red Wine

Bodega Cuarto Dominio, Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

$190.00

Bottle

Cherry Pie “Stanly Ranch,” Pinot Noir, Napa Valley

$137.00

Bottle

Château Mongravey, Margaux

$135.00

Bottle

Cono Sur, Casablanca Valley, Chile

$79.00

Bottle

Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa Valley

$154.00

Bottle

Lan, Edicion, Rioja

$127.00

Bottle

Marques Riscal, Rioja

$60.00

Bottle

Mcprice Myers, Bull by the Horns Paso Robles

$62.00

Bottle

Neyers, Zinfandel, Pato Vineyard, Napa Valley

$76.00

Bottle

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon, Vaca Vista, Oak Knoll

$290.00

Bottle

Orin Swift, Palermo Cab

$145.00

Bottle

Patz & Hall, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$108.00

Bottle

Penfolds BIN 28 Kalimna

$86.00

Bottle

Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley

$225.00

Bottle

Soter, Planet Oregon, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$68.00

Bottle

Stags Leap Merlot, Napa Valley

$89.00

Bottle

Tenuta, Nozzole Reserve, Chianti

$65.00

Bottle

Turley, Petite Syrah, Napa Valley

$110.00

Bottle

White Wine

Cakebread, Chardonnay, Napa Valley

$140.00

Bottle

Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen Eroica, Columbia Valley

$48.00

Bottle

Comte Lafond Sancerre

$125.00

Bottle

Domaine Leflaive, Puligny Montrachet, Premier Cru 'Les Folatieres, Burgundy

$300.00

Bottle

Far Niente, Chardonnay, Napa Valley

$178.00

Bottle

Grgch Hills, Sauvignon Blanc

$88.00

Bottle

Groth, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$58.00

Bottle

Hess,shirt Tail

$48.00Out of stock

Bottle

Jermann, Pinot Grigio

$65.00

Bottle

Jordan, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley

$95.00

Bottle

Ladoucette, Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly-fumé

$118.00

Bottle

Louie Latour, Chardonnay, Chassagne-Montrachet

$185.00

Bottle

Louis Jadot, Chablis, Premier Cru, France

$150.00

Bottle

Lucashop, Reisling, Pfalz, Germany

$75.00

Bottle

Orin Swift, Blank Stare, Sauvignon Blanc

$78.00

Bottle

Prum, Essence, Mosel

$54.00

Bottle

Seaglass, Pinot Grigrio, Santa Barbara

$52.00

Bottle

Sokol Blosser, Oregon

$70.00

Bottle

Stags Leap Winery Viognier, Napa Valley

$90.00

Bottle

Trimbach, Riesling, Alsace

$100.00

Bottle

Rosé Wine

"Rock Angel" Chateau D'esclans, Provence

$110.00

Bottle

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir Blanc

$67.00

Bottle

Chateau D'Esclans Cotes De Provence Rose 'Whispering Angel

$72.00

Bottle

Champagne / Sparkling Wine

Dom Pérignon, Brut 2012

$600.00

Bottle

Krug "Grande Cuvée," Brut NV

$670.00

Bottle

Louis Roederer "Cristal," Brut 2012

$845.00

Bottle

Moët & Chandon “Impérial Ice" Brut NV

$168.00

Bottle

Perrier-jouët, Belle Epoque

$485.00

Bottle

Ruinart "Blanc De Blancs," Brut NV

$248.00

Bottle

Tenuta, Sant'Anna Prosecco Brut NV

$45.00Out of stock

Bottle

Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label," Brut NV

$189.00

Bottle

Rosé Champagne

Taittinger Prestige' Rose NV

$215.00

Bottle

Veuve Clicquot, Brut Rosé NV

$198.00

Bottle

Magnums of Champagne

Veuve Clicquot, Rosé, Brut NV 1.5L

$510.00

Bottle

Dessert Wine

Far Niente "Dolce," Napa Valley

$182.00

Bottle

Royal Tokaji “Red Label 5 Puttonyos,” Hungary

$160.00

Bottle

Reserve Red Wine Selection

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir, Clark & Telephone

$150.00

Bottle

Chateau La Nerth , Chateaneuf -Du -Pape, Rhone Valley France

$198.00

Bottle

Justin Isoceles, Paso Robles

$400.00

Bottle

Lokoya, Mt. Veeder

$990.00

Bottle

Louis Latour, Mercury, Burgundy

$117.00

Bottle

Opus One, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$850.00

Bottle

Orin Swift, Papillon

$169.00

Bottle

Quintessa, Cabernet Blend Rutherford Napa Valley

$520.00

Bottle

Shafer One Point Five

$330.00

Bottle

Large Format

Daou, Soul of the Lion, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$680.00

Bottle

Justin Justification, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$375.00

Bottle

Orin Swift, Abstract

$200.00

Bottle

Port

Taylor Fladgate 10yr Tawny

$15.00

Taylor Fladgate Ruby Port

$12.00

BOTTLE Taylor Ruby Port

$55.00

NA Beverages

FIJI H20

$9.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$9.00

Can Red Bull

$6.00

Can Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Coca-cola

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda Ginger Ale

$5.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Orange Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic Elderflower

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice Perricone

$4.00

Orange Juice Perricone

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

Soda Water

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Bar Menu

Brown Sugar Rice Sticks

$11.00

Green garlic wasabi aioli

Chicken Wings

$20.00

Orange gochujang pepper sauce

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Miso Butter

Shio Koji Salmon

$45.00

Truffle French Fries

$10.00

Herb garlic kewpie

Veggie Rice Bowl

$12.00

Pickled carrots, edamame, onion, broccolini

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Japanese milk bread bun, Japanese pickles, koji ketchup, egg, lettuce

Wagyu Tacos

$20.00

Crispy corn tortilla, negi chimichurri, pickled serrano's chilis

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14819 Ballantyne Village Way, Floor 16, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Main pic

