Oren's Hummus

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

SALADS

71 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Skewer$19.95
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Pita Chicken$15.70
Grilled chicken, hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.28
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Whole Wheat Pita | 1$1.05
Hummus Classic$9.40
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
French Fries with Ketchup$5.51
Pita Falafel$11.03
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Large Israeli Salad$9.75
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette
(gf, v)
White Pita | 1$1.05
Green Herb Falafel$5.51
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

71 3rd St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
