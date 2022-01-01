Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Tacos. Tequila. Beer.
4501 Murphy Rd
Popular Items
Location
4501 Murphy Rd
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lola
Come in and enjoy!
Edley's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Local Taco
Local Taco is a neighborhood taco shop where fresh ingredients and creative energy bring friends and neighbors together for good times.
McCabe Pub
Call in or order online and enjoy at home. Indoor dining and covered patio seating available for in person ordering.