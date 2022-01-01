Go
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

Tacos. Tequila. Beer.

4501 Murphy Rd

Popular Items

El Classico Taco$5.00
Crunchy corn tortilla shell,
seasoned ground beef, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
Adobo Chicken Taco SP$5.00
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
Queso & Chips$6.50
Cheese blended with
fire-roasted poblano peppers and topped with
pico de gallo - served with crispy tortilla chips.
Burrito Bowl$10.50
Cilantro lime rice topped with charro beans, pico de gallo, chile-lime corn,
avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema, and chips on the side. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
Steak Alambre Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Guajillo rubbed, mesquite-grilled flank steak, smoky peppers, and onions, Chihuahua cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle lime, cola-braised
short rib, chile-lime corn, four pepper BBQ
sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
Hot Chicken Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, hand-breaded tenders
dunked in chili oil, "pickle de gallo", buttermilk ranch, cilantro.
Taco Salad$10.00
Chile-lime corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pinto beans, and cotija cheese on a bed of lettuce with honey-lime vinaigrette and a side of salsa. Served in a crispy bowl. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
Grilled Fish Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Mesquite wood-grilled fish,
lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño tartar sauce, guacamole, micro cilantro.
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

