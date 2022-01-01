Go
Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Cup of Soup$5.79
Cookies
Soft Drink
Chicken Walnut$7.69
Our classic made from scratch chicken walnut salad with mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.
You Choose 2 - Cafe$9.79
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
Paradise Cobb$9.39
Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and hard boiled egg tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
You Choose 2 - Signature$10.79
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
