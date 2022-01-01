Go
Toast

Parker's Home Cookin'

Come in and enjoy!

6903 US Highway 158 • $

Avg 4.6 (392 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Takeout

Location

6903 US Highway 158

Stokesdale NC

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Donnie Rays FAST GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

No reviews yet

Keep It Rio!

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Center for Creative Leadership

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston