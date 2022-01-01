Go
Chef Craft opened the second location of his casual Italian concept, Pastaria, in Nashville, Tennessee in September of 2017. Part of the West End's oneC1TY development project, Craft describes the restaurant as “town hall” style of dining - a lively atmosphere where all are welcome. Other décor elements include a pasta window to watch handmade pastas being rolled and extruded, lighthearted, large-scale vintage photos adorning walls in the sleek bar, classic retail gelato display of seasonal, rotating flavors, a large sculptural centerpiece that is both stunning and functional, and a bocce ball court and live music stage adjacent to its sprawling patio and private dining rooms. Like in St. Louis, the menu celebrates tradition while Executive Chef Zane Dearien also showcases seasonal ingredients in unique specials each week.

PIZZA

8 City Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)

Popular Items

Canestri Cacio e Pepe$21.50
with pecorino, grana padano, and black pepper.
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$26.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Chitarra al Pomodoro$18.50
with tomatoes, garlic, basil, and grana padano.
Risotto Balls$11.50
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
Strozzapreti$22.95
with “Pastaria Bolognese" sauce and grana padano. Served made to order & ready to be enjoyed!
Bucatini All" Amatriciana$22.50
with tomato, red onion, guanciale, chili, granna padano.
Margherita$16.75
with tomato, mozzarella, and basil.
Shaved Kale$7.50
with creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, and breadcrumbs
Bread
Need something to help wipe your plate clean? Add a complimentary side of bread, oil, and cheese to your order! One piece per entree included!
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 City Blvd

Nashville TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

