Petit Chou

French with a Southern twist. Made to order with the best ingredients.

662 Memorial Dr Se • $$

Avg 4.7 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

Cabbagetown Breakfast Bowl$13.00
Bowl of grits or potatoes, topped with Tillamook sharp cheddar, poached egg, dressed arugula, tomato concasse , and choice of protein | gf, df, V |
Liege Waffles$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
The Morning Biscuit$9.50
Biscuit sandwich with boursin, chicken or veggie sausage, and a poached egg | df, V |
Croque Madame$13.50
Grilled ham and cheese melt on sprouted grain with dijon, topped with golden gruyer, served with dressed greens and tomato concasse, topped with a poached egg.
Eggs Benedict$15.00
Two toasted English muffins topped with French pancetta, two poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce dressed arugula and tomato concasse | gf, V |
American Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs your way. Grits or potatoes. Choice of protein. | gf, df, V |
Lemony Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Sliced chicken breast, avocado spread, house boursin, baby lettuces, tomatoes, red onion on French baguette
Almond Croissant$5.00
French Toast Crème Brûlée$14.50
Butter croissants soaked in heavy cream, whipped eggs, and cinnamon with brown sugar butter topping. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Latte$4.50
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

662 Memorial Dr Se

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

