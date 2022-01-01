Go
Toast

Philomena

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1801 14th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (12)$19.00
Chicken Wings (6)$10.00
10" House Mushroom$15.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
16" Garlic Garden$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
16" House Mushroom$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
16" Margherita$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
16" Pepperoni$20.00
16 in BYO Pizza$18.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, croutons, anchovies & grana padano.
10" Pepperoni$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1801 14th Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brotzeit Lokal

No reviews yet

Brotzeit Lokal is a Bavarian-inspired restaurant and biergarten with a distinctively Oakland flare. We're located on the Oakland waterfront next to the new Brooklyn Basin neighborhood. We feature locally-sourced, house-made menu items alongside a unique German craft beer selection, a well-curated wine list and craft cocktails.

Plucked Chicken Oakland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout the Oakland area.

Fire Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston