Poke-Poke

446 Reviews

2320 Hancock Dr

Austin, TX 78756

Popular Items

Side Sauces$0.25
1 oz sauce of your choice
Wasabi Poke
The OG with a WASABI Kick to the face!
Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
Side of Rice!$2.00
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
Sambal Salmon Poke
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin TX 78756

