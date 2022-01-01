Go
Toast

Portage Bay Cafe

local. organic. sustainable.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

900 NE 65th • $$

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Side Organic Roasted Potatoes$3.00
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Side Hills Pepper Bacon$5.50
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
2 organic scrambled eggs, hill’s pepper bacon, smoked tomato jam, organic arugula, aged gouda, on house-made organic potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Staff Love$1.00
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 NE 65th

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rain City Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Level Burger

No reviews yet

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

A gathering grounds for geeks and friends

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston