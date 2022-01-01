Go
Presidio Social Club

Our online store features barrel-aged bottled cocktails, frozen, ready-to-heat items, including Chef Rene’s buttermilk biscuits and our classic PSC Meatloaf.

563 Ruger St • $$

Avg 4.4 (5067 reviews)

Popular Items

Oven Roasted Broccoli$14.00
Serves (2) Garlic oil, red onions, herbed breadcrumbs.
Macaroni & Cheese$19.00
A PSC favorite, served with herbed breadcrumbs
Roasted Chicken Feast$58.00
A whole roasted chicken (split) with roasted potatoes & salsa verde. Choice of salad, side and cookie box (six pieces). Fresh baked challah rolls (six pieces) included.
Mashed Potatoes$12.00
Serves (2)
Prime Rib Feast$75.00
Two 12 oz slices of slow roasted Brandt Beef Prime Rib, Choice of salad, side and cookie box flavor (6). Includes challah rolls, au jus & horseradish crème fraîche. (Available at 4pm Thurs/Fri/Sat Only).
Buttermilk Biscuits$12.00
1/2 dozen of Chef Rene's ready-to-bake buttermilk biscuits.
Italian Butter Beans & Braised Greens$15.00
Serves (2). Onions, garlic, sherry, anchovies, chicken stock & tomatoes
Whole Roast Chicken$25.00
Whole Mary's Chicken (served split) with rosemary & thyme. Includes grilled lemon & dandelion salsa verde.
PSC Classic Meatloaf$24.00
Served with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and natural jus. | serves 1
Summer Vegetable Torte$25.00
Swiss chard, corn, tomatoes, goat cheese & onions, baked in a flakey crust. Subject to seasonal change.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

563 Ruger St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
