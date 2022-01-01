Go
Toast

Pulcinella Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

1310 Chain bridge rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with pasta
Pulcinella Salad$10.00
baby greens with fontina cheese, apples, and walnuts
Meatballs Al Forno$9.00
Spaghetti Meatball$17.00
beef bolognese sauce with meatball
Large Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
mozzarella, garlic
Spaghetti Bolognese$16.00
beef bolognese sauce
Regular Margherita$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan, melba toast
House Salad$6.00
lettuce, tomato, mushroom,cucumber
See full menu

Location

1310 Chain bridge rd

Mclean VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mclean

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

Sweetbites Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

A European-style cafe and bakery in the heart of McLean! Outdoor seating too!

Fahrenheit Asian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston