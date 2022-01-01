The Exchange

Go
A chef-driven, vegetable forward menu with the decadence of your favorite steakhouse.

224 S Michigan Ave

Popular Items

Seasonal Vegetable Soup$8.00
cannellini beans, kale, yellow squash, tomatoes
*broth contains chicken stock
Mushroom Grilled Cheese$17.00
fontina cheese, red onion, mushroom, dijonnaise, Exchange sourdough bread
Slagel Farms Turkey Sandwich$16.00
avocado, basil pesto, pickled red onion, spinach
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
organic bianco tomatoes, mozzarella, crispy pepperoni, extra virgin olive oil
Bottled Water$2.50
Chopped Salad$15.00
romaine, radicchio, blue cheese, apples, candied pecans, lemon vinaigrette
American Grilled Cheese$15.00
american cheese, crispy bacon, tomato, touch of mayo, Exchange sourdough bread
Tuscan Kale Salad$17.00
almonds, dates, goat cheese, garlic vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lemon tarragon aioli, lettuce
Crispy Potatoes$9.00
garlic, parsley, secret sauce
Location

224 S Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
