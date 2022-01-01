Go
The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

101 W Superior Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (3094 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimi Chicken Bol$13.00
Rebol Rice / Pulled Chicken / Black Bean Corn Elotes / Citrus Guac / Grilled Veg / Cashew Chimichurri / Scallion / Crispy Garlic
Wakin Bacon$8.00
*Gluten-Free Bun Available*
Two Eggs Scrambled / Bacon / Cheese / Rebol Hot / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun
Gluten Free and Vegan Brownie$5.00
House Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Powerplant 2.0 Bol$12.50
Rebol Rice / Tempeh Sofrito / Hummus / Sweet Beets / Grilled Veg / Cashew Chimichurri / Scallions / Crispy Garlic / No Coconut Crisps due to Eggs & Gluten
Greek Freek$8.00
*Gluten-Free Bun Available*
Two Eggs Scrambled / Herbed Goat Cheese / Cucumber / Red Onion / Brioche Bun / *VEGETARIAN*
Rebol Steak 2.0 Bol$14.50
Rebol Rice / Steak / Pickled Veg / Guacamole / Herbed Goat Cheese / Rebol Hot / Crispy Garlic / Jalapeno
Porky Picante$8.00
*Gluten-Free Bun Available*
Two Eggs Scrambled / Chorizo / Cheese / Yum Yum / Brioche Bun
Vegan Powerbol$12.50
Kale Salad / Red Pepper Falafel / Citrus Guac / Hummus / Sweet Beets / Cashew Chimichurri / Crispy Garlic / Scallions / No Coconut Crisps
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 W Superior Ave

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
