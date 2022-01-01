Remington's
Located directly on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile, Remington’s is an American grill with an approachable and contemporary take on the classics you love. Part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, the 225-seat space is the perfect destination before or after the theatre, a busy day of shopping on Michigan Avenue, a casual lunch or intimate dinner with colleagues. Lunch and dinner are served daily, with brunch on the weekends and happy hour from 4-6pm Monday – Friday. Known for incredible steaks, fresh oysters, burgers, salads and an exceptional wine program, Remington’s also offers a variety of stunning private and semi-private dining spaces for groups of 10 to 225.
20 North Michigan Ave
Location
20 North Michigan Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
