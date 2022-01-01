Go
Toast

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Reverie Cafe + Bar: Dine-in, Takeout, Patio Seating. Plant Based Big Taste. DINNER (daily 4-9pm); BRUNCH (weekends 9:30-2).
Online ordering menu options are limited to support our transition to indoor dining. Our full menu is available at the register - for dine-in and takeout.

1517 East 35th Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (601 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Coconut Achiote Beans, Just Egg Scramble, Smoked Potato Hash, Cashew Sour Cream, Coconut Rice, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Guacamole. Can be made without gluten. Can be made without tree nuts.
Pay What You Can (Dinner)
Can't afford the full price? Pay us what you can. We're honored to feed you.
Rev Burger$13.00
Housemade Rev Patty, Rooibos Tomato Jam, Kimchi Aioli, Smoked Onions + Arugula on a Toasted Hambasha Bun. Contains tree nuts.
Long Haul Burger$13.00
Housemade Rev Patty w/ Roasted Shiitake Mushrooms, Herbed Chevre, Worcestershire Horesradish Aioli + Arugula on a Toasted Bun. Contains tree nuts.
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Housemade Biscuit, Housemade Sausage, Just Egg Patty, Cheese, Garlic Aioli. Contains tree nuts.
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Crispy Cauliflower, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pickled Onions, Arugula + Cilantro on Corn Tortillas. Can be made without gluten. Can be made without nuts.
Lemongrass Tofu Tacos$12.00
Crispy Lemongrass Tofu, Sambal Mayo, Pickled Carrot and Daikon, Avocado, Arugula + Cilantro. This Item Can Be Made W/Out Gluten.
The Curbside Burger$12.00
Housemade Rev Patty with Special Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato + Pickles on a Toasted Bun. Contains tree nuts.
Bulgogi Cauliflower$11.00
Crispy Bulgogi Cauliflower w/ Gochugaru + Toasted Sesame. Served w/ Kimchi Aioli. This item can be made w/out gluten.
Mac + Cheese$13.00
Housemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce w/ Shiitake Mushroom Bacon, Parsley + Crunch. Contains tree nuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1517 East 35th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacos Don Omar

No reviews yet

Authentic Tacos

Logan's

No reviews yet

Simply Fresh Food.

Manny's Tortas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oasis Market and Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston