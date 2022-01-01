Go
Toast

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

From the HuffingtonPost: "Before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell."

WRAPS • SALADS

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD • $$

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Lunch Special$12.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
Chicken Platter *$13.99
Homemade Baked Pita Chips$2.99
Sirloin Kubideh Salad$13.99
Kombucha$5.75
Ground Sirloin Lunch Special$12.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection served in a lunch portion with a small side of Greek salad, Basmati rice, pita bread and homemade hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Side Falafel (4 Pcs)$5.99
Chicken Fries$13.99
Greens & Grain Bowl$13.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD

MIAMI FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Oasis Wynwood

No reviews yet

The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

Bunnie Cakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Green G

No reviews yet

COLD-PRESSED JUICE + ACAI BOWLS + SMOOTHIES

SuViche

No reviews yet

Freshness with flavor is our focus. At Suviche we offer a variety of beautifully crafted and explosively flavorful sushi rolls, ceviches and other Peruvian specialties. We are especially proud of the light and healthier nature of many of our recipes, always featuring the freshest of ingredients. A true Culinary Mindbomb!
In select locations we are also home to the first Pisco Bar in South Florida, featuring home-made infusions with fresh herbs, fruits and spices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston