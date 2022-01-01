Go
Rise and Roast

Rise + Roast is New Mexico brewed, committed to quality, + values your time. You can expect fresh donuts + top-shelf coffee, served quickly with a smile. We want to be a part of your day regardless of where you’re going, who you’re seeing, or what you’re accomplishing. We are dedicated to keeping our donuts handcrafted, our coffee hand-pressed, + we do it all with a smile. There is a science to what we do, but we don’t over complicate the process. At Rise + Roast we keep things simple - no-nonsense necessary. Great coffee, delectable donuts, + quick service. That’s our recipe for deliciousness. We hope you enjoy it.

401 Eubank Blvd SE

Popular Items

Express Dozen (We mix it)$19.99
Donut Bites$1.59
Glazed$1.19
Maple Frosted$1.89
Custom Dozen (you mix it)$19.99
For online orders: If you would like more than one of any variety, please specify in the special requests. In the event of a sold out item, we will sub with the closest related option.
Boston Cream$2.49
Chocolate Frosted$1.89
20 oz Hot Chai$4.90
The Peak$7.25
Apple Fritter$2.19
Location

Albuquerque NM

Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
