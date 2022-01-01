Go
ROOH

Located in San Francisco's bustling SOMA district, ROOH San Francisco is an intimate hideaway, within walking distance from the Embarcadero and AT&T ballpark, for those seeking an inventive and sociable drinking and dining experience. With spacious outdoor seating and a cocktail focused menu that alludes to finding your very own distinctive "rasa or taste", there's sure to be something for everyone to savor. Just off of 2nd and Brannan Street, Rooh's alluring ambiance is as distinctive as one would expect to find in the City by the Bay.

333 Brannan St

Popular Items

Baked Rasmalai$15.00
Rabdi, Pistachio and Milk Crumb
Coca-Cola$4.00
Sprite$4.00
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$16.00
Lightly fried Cauliflower heads, citrus sour cream, chili peanut chutney.
*Contains Nuts
*Contains Dairy
*Gluten Free
KOLKATA NEGRONI$16.00
Gin, Strawberry. Chai
Sheer Khurma$8.00
Sheer Khurma is a rich vermicelli pudding made with milk, lots of nuts, dates and sugar.
Diet Coca-Cola$4.00
Sparkling Water$7.00
CHICKEN GHEE ROAST$18.00
Indian-spiced boneless roast chicken, juicy, delicious and perfect for family dinner served with curry leaf, Garlic Aioli.
(GF)
PAAN OLD FASHIONED - Bourbon$16.00
Bourbon, Rose Gulkhand, Areca Nuts, Bitters
Location

333 Brannan St

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

