Go
Toast

Rosedale

Chef Susan Spicer's Contemporary Louisiana Neighborhood Restaurant.

801 Rosedale Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gulf Fish To Go$26.50
Curbside Pick Up Please!
Call us when you arrive and we'll bring your take out to your car!
Fried Chicken Plate To-Go$17.50
Fried Bourbon-brined Chicken Thighs with Baked Mac-n-Cheese and Braised Greens.
Served with Tabasco Honey
Chicken Liver Pate To-Go$12.50
Chicken Liver Pate with Multigrain Toast, Pickles and Mustard
Rosedale Burger To-Go$15.50
8 oz. juicy all-beef patty with griddled onions and lettuce. Served on brioche bun with steak fries.
Garlic Bread To-Go$4.50
Roasted Garlic Butter, Parmesan
Chopped Salad To-Go$11.50
Romaine, Celery Hearts, Tomatoes, Pickled Peppers, Peperoncini, Pecorino Dressing packaged on the side.
Shrimp Creole with Fried Eggplant To-Go$21.50
Sauteed Gulf Shrimp in our special Creole Sauce on top of Fried Eggplant and garnished with Fried Okra
Guacamole and Tortilla Chips To-Go$12.50
A Rosedale Favorite! Garnished with Cotija Cheese and Jalapenos
Warm Mushroom & Butternut Salad To-Go$12.50
A Rosedale Favorite! Warm Mushrooms and Butternut Squash on top of Baby Kale and Mixed Greens topped with Crispy Shallots, Pepitas and Sherry Vinaigrette packaged on the side.
See full menu

Location

801 Rosedale Drive

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mid City Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup available! Come get some great bar grub.

MOPHO

No reviews yet

Welcome to MOPHO, where we blend the Mekong Delta with the Mississippi Delta in a welcoming neighborhood haunt.

Rum and the Lash

No reviews yet

TINY KITCHEN SERVING SERIOUS PUB GRUB TO THE PATRONS OF MICK'S IRISH PUB, A FAVORITE LATE-NIGHT HAUNT OF THE COOKS, SERVERS, & SCALLYWAGS OF MID-CITY!

Ralph's on the Park

No reviews yet

Voted a "Top 10" Restaurant by NOLA.com readers and offering the city's best view of the majestic oak trees of City Park, Ralph's on the Park dishes up award-winning contemporary Creole cuisine amidst relaxed, casual elegance. Chef Knut Mjelde's fresh takes on New Orleans favorites showcase the finest seasonal Gulf seafood, premium meats, and locally sourced produce.
Ralph's on the Park's Friday Lunch is a freewheeling New Orleans tradition. Weekend Brunch is a festive occasion featuring inspired egg entrées paired with perennial favorites Turtle Soup and City Park Salad. Dinner draws locals longing to celebrate - something, anything! with good company, creative cooking, and well-crafted cocktails.
Per the City of New Orleans, beginning Monday, August 16, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required to enter the restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston