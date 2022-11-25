Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ralph's on the Park 900 City Park Ave

900 City Park Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Truffle Fries
Kid Chicken
Classic Turtle Soup

Appetizers

Shrimp Skully

Shrimp Skully

$13.00

tempura fried shrimp, smoked almonds, Skully's Crystal & pepper jelly reduction, soy-ginger cream

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

huand-cut, truffle mayo

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.00

housemade Country bread, cucumbers, pickled red onion, whipped jalapeno cream cheese, LA caviar, dill

WOM App

$13.00

Soup

Classic Turtle Soup

Classic Turtle Soup

$12.00

topped with sherry

Soup of the Day

$9.00

ask about today's special

Salad

Muffaletta Salad

Muffaletta Salad

$12.00

Cane Vinaigrette, Strawberry, Blueberry, Feta, Almonds

City Park Salad

City Park Salad

$11.00

Entrees

Blackened Fish

Blackened Fish

$28.00

roasted potatoes, sauteed green beans and sweet onion beurre blanc

Ralph's Burger

Ralph's Burger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, yellow mustard, French fries

WOM Entree

$27.00
BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$19.00

cucumber, cherry tomatoes, feta, boiled egg, toasted pecans, green onion, mixed petite greens, Creole vinaigrette

Sam's Club

$18.00

Romesco Sauce, Green Onion Rice, Sauteed Peppers, Petite Mustard Greens

Vegas Strip

$24.00

Dressed With Green Tomato Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, And Served With Housemade Potato Salad

Catfish W/ Shrimp Etouffée

Catfish W/ Shrimp Etouffée

$23.00

pan-fried, topped with crab-boiled crawfish tails, served with baby green beans sautéed with sweet onion, sauce beurre blanc

Sam's Club

$18.00

Tuna Cobb

$27.00

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

$19.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

brown butter caramel, candied pecans

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$9.00

brownie bottom, white chocolate whip

Lemon Icebox Pie

Lemon Icebox Pie

$9.00

whipped cream, candies citrus, lemon coulis

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

chocolate gnache, bourbon-caramel sauce

Blackout Doboberge

$9.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

One Scoop Sorbet

$4.50

One scoop DJ

$4.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Internal Promotion

Cookie

$0.25

Appetizers

Arancini

$11.00

Scallop & Potato

$16.00
Shrimp Skully

Shrimp Skully

$13.00

tempura fried shrimp, smoked almonds, Skully's Crystal & pepper jelly reduction, soy-ginger cream

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

huand-cut, truffle mayo

Ravigote

$16.00

Soup

Classic Turtle Soup

Classic Turtle Soup

$12.00

topped with sherry

Soup of the Day

$9.00

ask about today's special

Salad

Grilled Romaine Salad

$10.00

City Park Salad

$11.00

Muffuletta Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Blackened Fish

$36.00

roasted sweet potatoes, braised greens and remoulade

Brown Butter Fish

Brown Butter Fish

$27.00

baby grean beans with vidalia onion, roasted fingerling potatoes, brown butter glacage, almond butter

Grilled Filet

Grilled Filet

$41.00

roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, bearnaise

Ribeye

$41.00

Strip

$36.00

Vegetarian

$22.00

WOM Entree

$45.00Out of stock

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

brown butter caramel, candied pecans

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$9.00

brownie bottom, white chocolate whip

Lemon Icebox Pie

Lemon Icebox Pie

$9.00

whipped cream, candies citrus, lemon coulis

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

chocolate gnache, bourbon-caramel sauce

One Scoop Ice Cream

$4.50

One Scoop Sorbet

$4.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Blackout Doberge

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kid Crudite

Kid Chicken

$15.00

Kid Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Kid Ice Cream

Kid Side Collards

Kid Side Asparagus

Kid Side Potatoes

Sides

Side Truffle Mayo

$2.00

Shrimp on top

$10.00

Crabmeat

$15.00

Side Chanterelles

$14.00

Chanterelles on top

$14.00

Scallops on side

$18.00

Scallops on top

$18.00

Canned Beer

Can NOLA 7th Street Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Can NOLA Hopitoulas

$9.00

Can Paradise Park

$6.00

Can NOLA Blonde

$6.00

Happy Hour Menu

HH Beer

$3.00

HH White

$5.00

HH Red

$5.00

HH Rose

$5.00

HH Truffle Fries

$5.00

Cold Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$4.50

Juice Grapefruit

$4.50

Juice Orange

$4.50

Juice Pineapple

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Natura Sparkling

$5.00

Natura Still

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Cafe au Lait Decaf

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Cappucino Decaf

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Decaf

$3.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Latte Decaf

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted a "Top 10" Restaurant by NOLA.com readers and offering the city's best view of the majestic oak trees of City Park, Ralph's on the Park dishes up award-winning contemporary Creole cuisine amidst relaxed, casual elegance. Chef Knut Mjelde's fresh takes on New Orleans favorites showcase the finest seasonal Gulf seafood, premium meats, and locally sourced produce. Ralph's on the Park's Friday Lunch is a freewheeling New Orleans tradition. Weekend Brunch is a festive occasion featuring inspired egg entrées paired with perennial favorites Turtle Soup and City Park Salad. Dinner draws locals longing to celebrate - something, anything! with good company, creative cooking, and well-crafted cocktails. Per the City of New Orleans, beginning Monday, August 16, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required to enter the restaurant.

900 City Park Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Ralph's on the Park image
Ralph's on the Park image
Ralph's on the Park image

