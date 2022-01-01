Go
The team from Rich Table opened RT Rotisserie in 2017 in Hayes Valley and opened the NoPa location in 2019. A casual yet Chef driven rotisserie chicken restaurant, RT Rotisserie’s menu is inspired by the comforting meals that husband-and-wife team Evan and Sarah Rich used to refuel with after ski trips: Rotisserie Chicken, warming Soups, California-inspired Salads and hearty sandwiches. RT Rotisserie will feel warm and welcoming with simple yet delicious food laced with the same level of skill and passion they put into every dish at Rich Table.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

101 Oak Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
Umami Fries$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs
*Note: Can be made GF upon request
Rice Bowl$12.00
Rotisserie Fat Rice, Pickled Onions, Cabbage, Cucumber, Radish, Seeds, Herbs
Note: GF* excluding choice of lamb
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$19.00
Gluten Free
RTR Salad$10.00
Pickled Onions, Seeds, Cherries, Cucumbers, Radish, Cotija, Herbs, Lemon Sesame Vinaigrette
*Note: Can be made GF upon request with the exception of lamb
Rotisserie Fat Rice$5.00
Porchini Powder, Fried Garlic
*GF
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta
Half Rotisserie Chicken$10.00
Gluten Free
Seared Broccoli$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
Location

101 Oak Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
