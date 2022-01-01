Go
Toast

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

Located in the lobby of the Via 6 Apartment Building across from the Amazon Spheres.
Sourdough Born, Hand Rolled, Long Fermented, and Hearth Baked Fresh Daily

2121 6th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sesame$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
Salted Rosemary$2.50
Fresh rosemary, chopped and liberally coating the surface with a generous sprinkle of sea salt
Mixed Bag$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel - Please put what flavor bonus bagel you would like in the "Special Instruction" box on your order.
Everything$2.50
Our own generous mix of onions, garlic, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds.
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
Cacio e Pepe$2.50
Blistered parmesan with cracked pepper
Plain$2.50
It’s plain, but just not so plain, it’s simplicity allows the sourdough and crust to shine!
Bacon Egg & Cheese$11.00
fried egg, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon,butter
Egg & Avocado$9.00
fried egg, avocado, scallion, sea salt. PRO TIP - add bacon!
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
See full menu

Location

2121 6th Avenue

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

General Porpoise Spheres

No reviews yet

Doughnuts at General Porpoise are made with fresh eggs from La Ferme des Anes chickens and are filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. Expect classic flavors like vanilla custard or berries and cream, as well as new favorites, like peanut butter and jelly, roasted lemon curd, apple butter, and chocolate marshmallow.
In addition to doughnuts, General Porpoise serves top quality coffees from multiple rotating roasters. Espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew are all available. Small batch draft sodas, draft sparkling iced tea, and of course, bubbly are served as well.
General Porpoise is a fun place to enjoy unique doughnuts and remarkable coffees.

Ba Bar Green

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Grab-N-Go. From the people who brought you Street Food & Cold Drink.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston