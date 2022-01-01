Salud Tacos
Come on in and enjoy the best tacos in San Diego!
We are CLOSED on Mondays.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
2196 Logan Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2196 Logan Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Tapas can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.
Maggie's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
MishMash
MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!
Kove
The World's First Hard Yerba Mate Tasting Room