Go
Toast

Salud Tacos

Come on in and enjoy the best tacos in San Diego!
We are CLOSED on Mondays.

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

2196 Logan Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)

Popular Items

Chile Relleno Taco$4.50
Shrimp Diabla$5.00
Carnitas$4.00
El Veggie Taco$4.00
Quesa Birria$4.00
Fish$3.50
Pollo Asado$4.00
Al Pastor$4.00
Baja Shrimp$4.50
Carne Asada$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2196 Logan Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

No reviews yet

We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Tapas can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.

Maggie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MishMash

No reviews yet

MishMash began as pop up restaurant serving SD breweries through the county. In 2015 we opened a laid back quick service restaurant with delicious fare and craft beer!

Kove

No reviews yet

The World's First Hard Yerba Mate Tasting Room

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston