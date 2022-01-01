Go
Toast

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

Food, Beer, and Cider in SW PDX

HAMBURGERS

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY • $$

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Grass fed beef, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.
Hot Honey Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken tossed in a sweet cayenne sauce with pickles and slaw.
Pub Burger$12.00
Grass-fed beef patty, dill pickle, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese with garlic aioli.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi noodles smothered in our house cheese sauce. Breadcrumbs not included.
Comes with a side.
Chicken Strips$7.00
100% battered & fried chicken breast tenders.
Comes with a side.
Hazy Mac$12.00
Cavatappi noodles in a hazy IPA cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs. Served with garlic bread.
Vegetarian
Kid Burger$7.00
Just a beef patty and a bun. Discerning palettes demand simplicity.
Comes with a side.
New West$13.00
house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.
The Clucker$12.00
Fried chicken, poppyseed slaw, pickled onion and spicy aioli.
Mission: Impossible$12.00
Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY

Portland OR

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

No reviews yet

Specializing in fresh northwest seafood & shellfish plus a whole lot more. Seasons & Regions features the finest ingredients of the season in our favorite recipes from different regions around the world. So "Get in Here", bring the family and enjoy our wide selection of well prepared dishes at an excellent value that are sure to please everyone, every time. Our delicious soups, sauces, dressings and desserts are all made in-house by the Seasons & Regions Chefs and are available to go.

little big burger

No reviews yet

lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Rabbits Café

No reviews yet

Healthy, Delicious, Vegan
Plant Based Bowls, Smoothies, Salads and More!

The Ship Tavern

No reviews yet

Where Ship Happens!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston