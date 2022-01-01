Go
Toast

Scratch Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1170 Auahi st • $$

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)

Popular Items

SCRATCH HOUSE BURGER$18.00
two smashed 4oz grass-fed beef patties, pickles, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, cheese, house made "scratch" sauce, house cut fries
BRULEE'D FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Punaluu sweet bread, pineapple, shredded coconut, vanilla maple syrup
Crispy Brussels$10.00
sautéed brussels rendered and topped in smoked farmhouse bacon, shoyu and shaved parmesan cheese
(BENNY) PORK BELLY BENNY$18.00
MILK N CEREAL PANCAKES$14.00
banana, berries, milk syrup
SPICY CHICKEN N WAFFLE$18.00
greens, jalapeno, pickled onions, spicy chili glaze
Street Tacos$12.00
CREOLE SHRIMP N SAUSAGE GRITS$21.00
sautéed garlic shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers & onions, red eye gravy serve with two sunny eggs and country grits
PORK ADOBO LOCO MOCO$18.00
braised pork shoulder, 2 sunny eggs, tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic rice
Location

1170 Auahi st

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
