Sea Salt

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

183 Second Ave N • $$

Avg 4.2 (2523 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Sliders$15.00
3 Wagyu Beef Sliders, Truffle Pecorino, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli
Grouper$39.00
Tomato ragout, baby spinach, creamy polenta
Faro Island Salmon$37.00
Whipped Potatoes, Wild Mushroom Ragout
Spanish Octopus$18.00
Gigante Beans, Arugula, Vernaccia-Caper Sauce
Frito Misto$17.00
Crispy Calamari, Florida Shrimp, Broccoletti, Red Bell Peppers, Ratatouille Aioli
8oz Black Angus Filet$45.00
Whipped Potatoes, Passata Demi Glace, Horseradish Cream
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Traditional Wagyu Beef Ragout, Parmesan Cheese
For 2$70.00
Please choose 1 Salad, 1 Entree & 1 Dessert Each. Whole Fish Excluded. Please Type in Special Instructions or call 727-873-7964
Panzanella Salad$13.00
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Arugula, Cucumber, Sweet Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Boneless Whole Branzino$39.00
Capers, Olives, Tomatoes, Broccolini, Baked in a White Wine Sauce
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

183 Second Ave N

St Petersburg FL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
