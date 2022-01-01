Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Traditional Lebanese food is awaiting you at Sittoo’s Pita & Salads. Settle in to a family room atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal. And of course, second helpings are always encouraged.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
1625 Euclid Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1625 Euclid Ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yours Truly Playhouse Square Kitchen & Bar
Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site event catering and delivery service are also available.
Becky's
Come in and enjoy!