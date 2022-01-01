Tribune

TRIBUNE IS...

Timeless, modern, classic, new. Tribune combines the energy of a classic French brasserie with an approachable

American vibe set in an iconic

landmark in the center of Oakland with access to California’s year-round agricultural bounty. The menu pairs classic and craveable French dishes like steak tartare and moules marinieres with American favorites like the perfect

hamburger and a chopped salad. Tribune’s space is a modern take on a brasserie, combining rich materials in blue and

gray with brass fixtures and elevated touches.

