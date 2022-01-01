Go
The ONLY Authentic Irish Pub in Oakland CA. Traditional food, music and drinks. Craic Agus Ceol.

131 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 Broadway

Oakland CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
