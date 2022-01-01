Go
Toast

The Star on Grand

Since the early days of Little Star Pizza in San Francisco, we have taken enormous pride in serving our award-winning deep dish and thin crust pizzas. By offering organic salads, appetizers made from scratch, house made dressings and sauces, oven baked sandwiches, and fresh dough tossed daily, our once small pizzeria has blossomed into a dynamic neighborhood restaurant. Beyond dozens of signature dishes, our bar serves artisan cocktails, carefully selected wines and beer in an elegant yet comfortable environment. Our commitment to our employees, community, schools and local nonprofit organizations embodies who we are. We treat our guests like family, invest in our employees, and use responsible and high quality ingredients to continue the Little Star legacy. Thank you for choosing to dine with us.

PIZZA

3425 Grand Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (11951 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Deep Little Star$33.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
16" Large Thin Build Your Own$23.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
Side Ranch$0.50
Small Goddess$10.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
Large Goddess$17.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
16" Large Thin Cheese Only$23.00
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$17.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Deep Build Your Own$23.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Deep Classic$33.00
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
9" Deep Little Star$24.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3425 Grand Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Lake Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FSK 0008

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sidebar

No reviews yet

Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!

Comal Next Door Oakland Catering

No reviews yet

Catering for group events - pick up and delivery available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston