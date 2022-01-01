Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oakland pizza restaurants you'll love

Oakland restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Medium Thin BYO$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Thin BYO$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Large Stuffed BYO$27.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Philomena image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" House Mushroom$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
16" Margherita$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
10" House Mushroom$15.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about Philomena
Amici's image

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
More about Amici's
Consumer pic

 

Square Pie Guys

499 9th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Pork & Pineapple$23.00
Vodka sauce, slow-cooked pork shoulder, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, taco seasoning, cilantro onion salsa
No controversy here. When pineapple and jalapeño get together, it certainly belongs on pizza. Each bite is balanced with charred pineapple, tangy jalapeños and fall apart pork shoulder.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Kale Caesar$12.00
Cali classic. Green goddess caesar, kale & romaine mix, cherry tomato, brioche crouton, grana *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
More about Square Pie Guys
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Star on Grand

3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11951 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Goddess$18.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
Small Spicy Baked Wings$12.00
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
More about The Star on Grand
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (5863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Thin BYO$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Large Thin BYO$20.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
Medium Thin BYO$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Marzano - Park Blvd image

PIZZA

Marzano - Park Blvd

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Grilled Artichoke$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, black olives, spirng onion-piquillo pepper vinaigrette
Funghi Misti$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, truffle oil, sage
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
Parlour image

PIZZA

Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tricolore Salad$12.00
Arugula, Frisee, Radicchio, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs, Shallot-White wine vinaigrette
Little Gem Caesar$12.00
Lemon-Anchovy dressing, Parmigiano, Torn brown butter croutons
Wood Fired Meatballs$16.00
Pork, Beef, Tomato Sugo, Parmigiano, House Focaccia
More about Parlour
Carbona Pizza image

PIZZA

Carbona Pizza

2042 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thick Peppperoni$26.00
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan
Thick Mahalo$28.00
marinara, brick cheese, prosciutto, bacon, canned pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, parmesan
Thick Brick$23.00
marinara, brick cheese, parmesan
More about Carbona Pizza
Pizzaiolo - Oakland image

 

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panna pizza$24.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza$24.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
New potato + green olive pizza$24.00
with red onions, castelvetrano olives, basil + fontina
More about Pizzaiolo - Oakland
Restaurant banner

 

Amazona's Pizza

2427 telegraph ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italiana 16"$26.95
Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, fresh ricotta dollops, homemade Italian sausage, baby arugula, pecorino Romano & extra virgin olive oil
Four Cheese 16"$26.95
Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, cheddar,
Provolone & Greek feta
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
More about Amazona's Pizza
FSK 0008 image

 

FSK 0008

536 Lake Park Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about FSK 0008

