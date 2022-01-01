Oakland pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Oakland
PIZZA • SALADS
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave, Oakland
|Medium Thin BYO
|$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
|Small Thin BYO
|$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
|Large Stuffed BYO
|$27.00
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|16" House Mushroom
|$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
|16" Margherita
|$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
|10" House Mushroom
|$15.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
Square Pie Guys
499 9th St, Oakland
|How Mush-Room
|$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
|Pork & Pineapple
|$23.00
Vodka sauce, slow-cooked pork shoulder, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, taco seasoning, cilantro onion salsa
No controversy here. When pineapple and jalapeño get together, it certainly belongs on pizza. Each bite is balanced with charred pineapple, tangy jalapeños and fall apart pork shoulder.
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Cali classic. Green goddess caesar, kale & romaine mix, cherry tomato, brioche crouton, grana *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
PIZZA
The Star on Grand
3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Large Goddess
|$18.00
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
|Small Spicy Baked Wings
|$12.00
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)
|12" Small Thin Build Your Own
|$18.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
PIZZA
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
3917 GRAND AVE, Oakland
|Small Thin BYO
|$13.05
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
|Large Thin BYO
|$20.55
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
|Medium Thin BYO
|$16.75
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here.
PIZZA
Marzano - Park Blvd
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
|Grilled Artichoke
|$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, black olives, spirng onion-piquillo pepper vinaigrette
|Funghi Misti
|$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, truffle oil, sage
PIZZA
Parlour
357 19th street, Oakland
|Tricolore Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, Frisee, Radicchio, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs, Shallot-White wine vinaigrette
|Little Gem Caesar
|$12.00
Lemon-Anchovy dressing, Parmigiano, Torn brown butter croutons
|Wood Fired Meatballs
|$16.00
Pork, Beef, Tomato Sugo, Parmigiano, House Focaccia
PIZZA
Carbona Pizza
2042 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Thick Peppperoni
|$26.00
marinara, brick cheese, pepperoni, parmesan
|Thick Mahalo
|$28.00
marinara, brick cheese, prosciutto, bacon, canned pineapple, red onion, pickled jalapeno, parmesan
|Thick Brick
|$23.00
marinara, brick cheese, parmesan
Pizzaiolo - Oakland
5008 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland
|Panna pizza
|$24.00
with tomato sauce, onions, housemade sausage + hot pepper
|Pepperoni + spicy honey pizza
|$24.00
with tomato sauce, jalapeño + onions
|New potato + green olive pizza
|$24.00
with red onions, castelvetrano olives, basil + fontina
Amazona's Pizza
2427 telegraph ave., Oakland
|Italiana 16"
|$26.95
Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, fresh ricotta dollops, homemade Italian sausage, baby arugula, pecorino Romano & extra virgin olive oil
|Four Cheese 16"
|$26.95
Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella, cheddar,
Provolone & Greek feta
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
FSK 0008
536 Lake Park Ave, Oakland