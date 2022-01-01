Lakeshore restaurants you'll love
Lakeshore's top cuisines
Must-try Lakeshore restaurants
More about Rico Rico Taco
Rico Rico Taco
3205 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.75
choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso cotija, crema, avocado sauce, salsa
|Taco de Carnitas
|$4.00
one crispy fried pork taco topped with onion, cilantro, salsa
|Taco Al Pastor
|$4.00
one spit-roasted pork taco topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|BLTA
|$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough served with your choice of side
More about RK 0008 - Oakland Lake Park
RK 0008 - Oakland Lake Park
536 Lake Park Ave, Oakland