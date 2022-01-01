Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lakeshore restaurants you'll love

Lakeshore restaurants
Lakeshore's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Must-try Lakeshore restaurants

Rico Rico Taco image

 

Rico Rico Taco

3205 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$11.75
choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso cotija, crema, avocado sauce, salsa
Taco de Carnitas$4.00
one crispy fried pork taco topped with onion, cilantro, salsa
Taco Al Pastor$4.00
one spit-roasted pork taco topped with pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa
More about Rico Rico Taco
Lakeshore Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough served with your choice of side
More about Lakeshore Cafe
FSK 0008 image

 

RK 0008 - Oakland Lake Park

536 Lake Park Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about RK 0008 - Oakland Lake Park

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lakeshore

Burritos

