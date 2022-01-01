Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rockridge restaurants you'll love

Rockridge restaurants
Rockridge's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Vegan
Vegan
Must-try Rockridge restaurants

Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant

6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Injera$2.00
Regular Enjera
Buticha$8.50
Pureed chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, oil and jalapenos.
Gluten Free Injera$2.50
100% Teff Enjera
More about Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Main pic

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF)$14.00
side house made herbed ranch
soup of the moment (GF)$9.00
cumin scented red lentil & sweet potato puree with sour cherry-black lime-fennel salsa
pan roasted fingerling potatoes (GF)$8.00
smoked apple ketchup, salt
More about Millennium
Wood Tavern image

 

Wood Tavern

6317 College Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.7 (858 reviews)
Popular items
Cup Soup$5.00
More about Wood Tavern
