Rockridge restaurants you'll love
Rockridge's top cuisines
Must-try Rockridge restaurants
More about Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Extra Injera
|$2.00
Regular Enjera
|Buticha
|$8.50
Pureed chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, oil and jalapenos.
|Gluten Free Injera
|$2.50
100% Teff Enjera
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower (GF)
|$14.00
side house made herbed ranch
|soup of the moment (GF)
|$9.00
cumin scented red lentil & sweet potato puree with sour cherry-black lime-fennel salsa
|pan roasted fingerling potatoes (GF)
|$8.00
smoked apple ketchup, salt