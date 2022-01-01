Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Gogi Time
Item pic

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS$6.49
BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH$4.99
More about Fire Wings
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
More about Brenda's Oakland
Consumer pic

 

Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
More about Hotbird
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Sonoma Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Milano Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, grilled tomatoes, lettuce and pesto on pantofolina. Served with choice of French fries or salad.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grandeur

366b Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1493 reviews)
Takeout
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$15.00
Halal fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, pickles.
More about Grandeur
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Star on Grand

3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11951 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mary's chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, ranch. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
More about The Star on Grand
Spicy chicken sandwich image

 

Mägo

3762 Piedmont Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Spicy 🔥 Nashville style fried chicken sandwich, our milk bread, garlic mayo, B&B pickles and slaw
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, House made Milk Bun, Coleslaw, Tomato Aioli, Bread & Butter Pickles, Potato Chips
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwiches, B&B pickles, coleslaw and house milk bread, french fries
More about Mägo
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mary's boneless Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk and coated in seasoned flour and fried. Served with cabbage, radish and cilantro slaw with lime dressing. Aioli and pickled jalapenos on the side and choice of fries.
More about Sidebar
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our double down wing sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and cabbage on a brioche bun. Side of Kennebec potato chips.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$15.00
Chicken tenders in chili miso wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, blue cheese spread, Semifreddi's brioche bun.
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
CW Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CW Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.
More about Brotzeit Lokal

