Chicken sandwiches in Oakland

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH, FRIES, 2 DIPS
|$6.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried chicken, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Sonoma Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
|Milano Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, grilled tomatoes, lettuce and pesto on pantofolina. Served with choice of French fries or salad.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grandeur
366b Grand Ave, Oakland
|Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$15.00
Halal fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, pickles.
PIZZA
The Star on Grand
3425 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mary's chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, ranch. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
Mägo
3762 Piedmont Ave, Oakland
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Spicy 🔥 Nashville style fried chicken sandwich, our milk bread, garlic mayo, B&B pickles and slaw
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich, House made Milk Bun, Coleslaw, Tomato Aioli, Bread & Butter Pickles, Potato Chips
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville style spicy fried chicken sandwiches, B&B pickles, coleslaw and house milk bread, french fries
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mary's boneless Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk and coated in seasoned flour and fried. Served with cabbage, radish and cilantro slaw with lime dressing. Aioli and pickled jalapenos on the side and choice of fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our double down wing sauce, blue cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and cabbage on a brioche bun. Side of Kennebec potato chips.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, cabbage, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a brioche bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken tenders in chili miso wing sauce, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, blue cheese spread, Semifreddi's brioche bun.
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|CW Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brotzeit Lokal
1000 Embarcadero, Oakland
|Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with fries or green salad.