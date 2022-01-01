Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve cappuccino

Lakeshore Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
cappuccino$3.95
Perle Wine Bar image

SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MUSHROOM "CAPPUCCINO" SOUP TOGO$12.00
BLACK TRUFFLE CREME, PORCINI POWDER
Item pic

 

Farley's

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.75
Cappuccino image

 

Equator Coffees Lake Merritt

175 Bay Place, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Item pic

 

Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPPUCCINO$4.85
Item pic

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rose Cappuccino$5.00
This floral favorite is literally a love potion
Cappuccino$3.50
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
