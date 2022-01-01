Cappuccino in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|cappuccino
|$3.95
More about Perle Wine Bar
SEAFOOD
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|MUSHROOM "CAPPUCCINO" SOUP TOGO
|$12.00
BLACK TRUFFLE CREME, PORCINI POWDER
More about Equator Coffees Lake Merritt
Equator Coffees Lake Merritt
175 Bay Place, Oakland
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective
Oaklandish Coffee Collective
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.85
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Rose Cappuccino
|$5.00
This floral favorite is literally a love potion
|Cappuccino
|$3.50