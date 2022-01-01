Tortas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|#7 Super Torta Combo w/Fries & Drink
|$14.50
|Super Torta
Choice of Meat inside large French Bun, with refried Beans, Cheese, avacado slices, Jalapeno,Tomato and Lettuce
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|FRIED CHICKEN TORTA
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, griddled telera roll
|TORTA AL GUSTO
|$13.00
Choice of meat or vegetarian options, chipotle aioli, jack cheese, refritos, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños
More about Degrees Plato
Degrees Plato
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|Milanesa de Pollo Torta (Chicken)
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Oaxaca cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole. Served with “escabeche” house pickled vegetables, tomatillo salsa & house chips.
|Carnitas Torta
|$14.00
Michoacan style carnitas melted, Oaxaca cheese, pickled jicama slaw, black beans refritos and guacamole. Served with mixed green salad.
More about Chop Bar
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken Torta
|$16.00
Roma tomato, avocado, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Acme torpedo roll, French fries