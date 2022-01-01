Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
#7 Super Torta Combo w/Fries & Drink$14.50
Super Torta
Choice of Meat inside large French Bun, with refried Beans, Cheese, avacado slices, Jalapeno,Tomato and Lettuce
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN TORTA$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle aioli, griddled telera roll
TORTA AL GUSTO$13.00
Choice of meat or vegetarian options, chipotle aioli, jack cheese, refritos, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeños
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Degrees Plato image

 

Degrees Plato

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milanesa de Pollo Torta (Chicken)$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Oaxaca cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole. Served with “escabeche” house pickled vegetables, tomatillo salsa & house chips.
Carnitas Torta$14.00
Michoacan style carnitas melted, Oaxaca cheese, pickled jicama slaw, black beans refritos and guacamole. Served with mixed green salad.
More about Degrees Plato
Yucatan Grilled Chicken Torta image

 

Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yucatan Grilled Chicken Torta$16.00
Roma tomato, avocado, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Acme torpedo roll, French fries
More about Chop Bar
Item pic

 

Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta Milanesa$17.00
crispy chicken, black bean spread, chili aioli, tomato, avocado, queso asado, taqueria escabeche
More about Calavera

