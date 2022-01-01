Quesadillas in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.50
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Super Quesadilla
|$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream on the Side.
|Barbacoa (birria)-Quesadilla w/ Consome
|$14.00
Large Flower Tortilla with barbacoa (Birria) & Cilantro, Onion, W/ side of Consome
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|MINI-QUESADILLAS
|$3.00
Two small corn tortillas, melted jack and cheddar cheese
Degrees Plato
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|Kids Quesadillas
|$5.00
|Quesadilla Gringa
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, Oaxacan cheese served w/ side of guacamole & salsas
Choice of:
Chicken tomatillo tinga
Steak (add $2)
Roasted zucchini & caramelized onion
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Quesadilla
Tortilla and Creamy Melted Cheddar
Chop Bar
190 4th St, Oakland
|Quesadilla De Esparagos
|$11.00
asparagus, spring onion, queso Oaxaca, pico de Gallo, crema, guacamole, Wild Dog Farms cilantro micro greens
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Carnitas-Avocado Quesadilla
|$16.95
2 corn tortillas w/ our delicious carnitas, fresh salsa, avocado, pepperjack cheese, house-made ranchero sauce, and topped with an egg over easy