Quesadillas in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve quesadillas

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$4.50
More about Cholita Linda
Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Super Quesadilla$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla with Choice of Meat, Cheese, Guacamole, & Sour Cream on the Side.
Barbacoa (birria)-Quesadilla w/ Consome$14.00
Large Flower Tortilla with barbacoa (Birria) & Cilantro, Onion, W/ side of Consome
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINI-QUESADILLAS$3.00
Two small corn tortillas, melted jack and cheddar cheese
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Degrees Plato

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadillas$5.00
Quesadilla Gringa$12.00
Flour tortilla, Oaxacan cheese served w/ side of guacamole & salsas
Choice of:
Chicken tomatillo tinga
Steak (add $2)
Roasted zucchini & caramelized onion
More about Degrees Plato
TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla
Tortilla and Creamy Melted Cheddar
More about Belly
Chop Bar

190 4th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla De Esparagos$11.00
asparagus, spring onion, queso Oaxaca, pico de Gallo, crema, guacamole, Wild Dog Farms cilantro micro greens
More about Chop Bar
HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas-Avocado Quesadilla$16.95
2 corn tortillas w/ our delicious carnitas, fresh salsa, avocado, pepperjack cheese, house-made ranchero sauce, and topped with an egg over easy
More about Rockridge Cafe
Calavera

2337 Broadway St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Queso Quesadilla$11.00
heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese
(vegetarian)
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
2 cheese quesadillas
More about Calavera

