Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Guerrera's Kitchen 907 Washington

review star

No reviews yet

907D Washington

Oakland, CA 94607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco, Grilled Chicken
Taco, Pescado
Taco, Plantain with Mole Rojo (Vegan)

Appetizer

Chips & Salsa Trio

$5.00

Housemade corn chips with mild salsa verde, spicy salsa roja, and pico de gallo +Add guacamole

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

Freshly made guacamole (8oz) served with homemade corn chips. (Serves up to 2 people)

Mango Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp or Fish with mango, pico de gallo, cucumber, jicama in a chile and limon sauce. Served with homemade corn chips, lime, and salsa Valentina on the side.

Tostada de Veggie Mix

$6.50

Tostada with zucchini, mushroom, maiz, chile poblano topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes and salsa verde. *Optional add crema mexicana & queso casero (Contains dairy)

Frijolitos Dip & Chips

$6.50

Refried bean dip of your choice, with queso casero and homemade corn chips.

Sopes, Veggie/Meat

$13.00

2 sopes with your choice of meat or veggies with black beans topped with cabbage, crema Mexicana, queso casero, onions, tomatoes and salsa verde.

Today's Special

Albondigas Soup, (Beef)

$16.00

Three beef Mexican albondigas soup in chipotle sauce served with arroz Mexicano and corn tortillas. (Contains eggs)

Tacos

Taco, Barbacoa

$5.00

Slow cooked beef cooked in banana leaves, topped with cilantro, onions and mild salsa verde.

Pescadilla

$5.50

Traditional hardshell corn tortilla taco with pescado cooked in a guisado style. Topped with pico de gallo and chipotle sauce served with salsa Valentina on the side.

Taco, Pescado

$5.50

Sautéed fish with fresh garlic and chef's spices topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & salsa verde.

Taco, Plantain with Mole Rojo (Vegan)

$5.00

Fried sweet plantain with our Mole salsa, topped with pickled onions, ajonjoli, with a dash of cilantro. (Contains Gluten and Nuts)

Taco, Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Marinated grilled chicken topped with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo and mild salsa verde.

Enchiladas Verdes

3 enchiladas in tomatillo salsa verde, stuffed with shredded chicken OR our veggie mix topped Crema Mexicana, Queso Casero, cabbage, onions, and tomatoes.

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

3 enchiladas filled with shredded chicken in salsa verde topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, crema mexicana, queso casero. Served with arroz mexicano and whole pinto beans.

Veggie Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

3 enchiladas verdes filled with veggie mix (zucchini, mushroom, maiz, chile poblano) topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, Crema Mexicana, Queso Casero. Served with Arroz Mexicano and refried beans.

Single Tamales

Corn husk tamales made with GMO free corn masa.

Tamal, Chicken in Salsa Verde

$5.00

Corn husk tamal, filled with shredded chicken in salsa verde with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.

Tamal, Pork in Salsa Roja

$5.00Out of stock

Corn husk tamal, filled with thinly shredded pork in guajillo salsa roja with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja.

Cheese & Rajas (Vegetarian)

$5.00Out of stock

Frozen cheese & rajas tamales ready to cook at home. Each package contains 6 tamales with reheating instructions!

Tamal, Calabacitas in Salsa Roja, (Vegan)

$5.00

Corn husk tamal, filled with zucchini in salsa roja with a side of mild salsa verde or spicy salsa roja. (Kid-Friendly)

Empanadas

Empanada, Chicken in Salsa Verde

$7.00

Corn Masa empanada with chicken in tomatillo sauce topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde, crema Mexicana and queso casero. Served with side of whole pinto beans.

Empanada, Pork in Salsa Roja

$7.00

Corn Masa empanada with pork in guajillo sauce topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde, crema Mexicana and queso casero. Served with side of whole pinto beans.

Empanada, Cheese (Veggie)

$7.00

Corn Masa empanada with Monterrey cheese. (Vegetarian) Topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde, crema Mexicana and queso casero. Served with side of whole pinto beans.

Empanada, Veggie Mix (Vegan)

$7.00

Corn Masa empanada with zucchini, corn, mushroom, and Chile poblano (Vegan). Topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, salsa verde. Served with side of whole pinto beans. +Add crema Mexicana +Add queso casero

Entrees

Chicken Mole Rojo Plate

$17.00

Chicken thigh and drum stick in mole rojo sauce topped with ajonjoli and cebolla morada, served with arroz Mexicano and corn tortillas. (Contains peanuts and gluten)

Veggie Mole Rojo Plate (Vegan)

$17.00

Cauliflower, mushroom and potatoes our mole rojo sauce topped with ajonjoli and cebolla morada. Served with arroz mexicano and corn tortillas. (Contains gluten and peanuts)

Beef Barbacoa Plate

$17.00

Traditional slow cooked beef wrapped in banana leaves served with arroz Mexicano and whole pinto beans. Comes with corn tortillas!

Chicken, Pozole Verde

$16.00

Shredded chicken with hominy Includes on the side: housemade chips, cabbage, onions, radish, chiles serranos & limes. *Add hot chili oil sauce

Drinks

Agua Fresca of the Day

$5.00

Made every morning with natural frutas!

Bottle Soda

$3.50

Cafe de Olla

$6.00

Black coffee, infused with cinnamon and sweetened with piloncillo (dark brown sugar).

Can soda

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Champurrado

$5.00+

Warm drink, made out of cooked ground corn, and hot chocolate. Contains Dairy*Warm drink, made out of cooked ground corn, and hot chocolate. Contains Dairy*

Meat Frozen Tamales Pack

Chicken in Salsa Verde

Chicken in Salsa Verde

$30.00Out of stock

Frozen chicken in salsa verde tamales ready to cook at home. Each package contains 6 tamales with reheating instructions!

Pork in Salsa Roja

Pork in Salsa Roja

$30.00Out of stock

Frozen pork in salsa roja tamales ready to cook at home. Each package contains 6 tamales with reheating instructions!

Vegetarian/Vegan Frozen Tamales Pack

6 pack, Calabacitas in Salsa Roja (Vegan)

6 pack, Calabacitas in Salsa Roja (Vegan)

$30.00

Frozen calabacitas in salsa roja tamales ready to cook at home. Each package contains 6 tamales with reheating instructions!

6 pack, Cheese & Rajas (Vegetarian

6 pack, Cheese & Rajas (Vegetarian

$30.00

Frozen calabacitas in salsa roja tamales ready to cook at home. Each package contains 6 tamales with reheating instructions!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bienvenidxs! We are serving traditional dishes from Guerrero MX. We are open fo lunch and dinner hours are coming soon!

Website

Location

907D Washington, Oakland, CA 94607

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tribune
orange starNo Reviews
401 13th Steet Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Basil Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,173
300 13th street Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird
orange starNo Reviews
416 13th St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Chop Bar
orange starNo Reviews
190 4th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Tay Ho Oakland
orange star4.0 • 715
344 12th street Suite B Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Shiba Ramen - Oakland
orange star4.2 • 526
1438 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston