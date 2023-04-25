Main picView gallery

Xingones

review star

No reviews yet

736 Washington Street

Oakland, CA 94607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Wings

Wings (SMALL)

$12.00

Consist of 6 pieces of party wing, serve with crudité, ranch/blue cheese

Wings (LARGE)

$23.00

Consist of 12 pieces of party wings, serve with crudité, ranch/blue cheese

Fried Chicken & Waffles

2 Piece Fried Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

2 Piece Chicken & 2 Piece Waffles

3 Piece Fried Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

3 Piece Chicken & 2 Piece Waffles

8 Piece Fried Chicken & Waffles

$39.00

8 Piece Chicken & 4 Waffels

Fried Chicken A La Carte

Fried chicken a la carte

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, Xingones remoulade. Served with homemade potato chips

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of grilled or crispy catfish, curtido slaw, lettuce, tomato, Xingones remoulade, served with homemade potato chips on the side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Curtido slaw, Xingones remoulade, pickles, served with homemade potato chips on the side

Shrimp Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of grilled or crispy cornmeal shrimp, curtido slaw, lettuce, tomato, Xingones remoulade, served with homemade potato chips on the side

Street Tacos

Street Style tacos on corn tortillas with your choice of protein, onions and cilantro

Asada Taco

$4.00

Street Style tacos on corn tortillas with onions and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Street Style tacos on corn tortillas with onions and cilantro

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Pollo Tin Tin Taco

$4.00

Street Style tacos on corn tortillas with onions and cilantro

Veggie Taco

$4.00

Grilled seasonal veggies, tossed in a blend of flavorful spices. Served on corn tortillas with onion and cilantro

Specialty Tacos

Cali Taco

$8.00

Flour tortilla, your choice of protein, fries, cheese, avocado, cilantro, onions

First Friday Taco

$7.00

Flour tortilla, Fried chicken, curtido slaw, Xingones remoulade

Burritos

Cali Style Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of protein, fries, cheese, Xingones sour cream, cilantro, onions, avocado. Served with tortilla chips on the side

Mexi Style Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of protein, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions. Served with tortilla chips on the side

Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Shredded chicken taquitos topped with cabbage, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions, radishes, tomatoes

Nachos / Fries

Fort Green Nachos

$14.00

Topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream. Garnished with green onions.

Xingones Nachos

$14.00

Picadillo (ground beef), cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onions. Red Guajillo salsa served on the side.

Xingones Fries

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, buffalo mayo, pork rinds, sour cream, green onions

Hot Dog

Street Dogs

$12.00

All beef hot dog, bacon, mustard, ketchup, mayo, grilled onions, jalapenos, served with fries on the side

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Your choice of protein, bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, romaine, avocado. Served with homemade ranch on the side.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Your choice of protein, romaine, fresh parmesan. Served with homemade caesar dressing on the side.

Market Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, chef's selection of seasonal veggies & fruits. Served with citrus vinagrettte on the side.

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Whole black beans (v)

Condiments

Don't forget to get extras!

Fries (LARGE)

$9.00

Crinkle cut seasoned fries

Fries (SMALL)

$5.00

Crinkle cut seasoned fries

Potato chips

$4.00

House made seasoned chips

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, seasonal fruit & vegetables, citrus dressing

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Spanish rice

Totilla Chips

$4.00

House made corn tortilla chips

Waffle

$3.00

Drinks

Berry Lemonade

$5.00

24oz House made, berry lemonade

Mexican Coke

$4.00

12oz Glass Bottle

Coke

$2.00

12oz canned

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz canned

Horchata

$5.00

24oz House made, sweet rice milk beverage

Jarritos

$4.00

Mandarina flavor (12oz Glass Bottle)

Mango Passion

$5.00

24oz House made, mango & passion fruit juice

Sparkling Water

$4.00

12oz Glass Bottle

Sprite

$2.00

12oz canned

Water Bottle

$2.00

12oz Bottle

Cidral

$4.00

Apple flavored soda

Sangria Senorial

$4.00

Sparkling non-alcoholic Sangria

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

736 Washington Street, Oakland, CA 94607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Square Pie Guys - Do not use!!!
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
499 9th St Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
La Guerrera's Kitchen - 907 Washington
orange starNo Reviews
907D Washington Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Y’s choice - 300 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
300 Broadway Oakland, CA 94607
View restaurantnext
Oko at Tribune!
orange starNo Reviews
401 13th Steet Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Mockingbird
orange starNo Reviews
416 13th St Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
orange star4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Hopscotch - Oakland - Uptown Oakland
orange star4.4 • 7,738
1915 San Pablo Ave Oakland, CA 94612
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston