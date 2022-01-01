Square Pie Guys - Do not use!!!

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Square Pie Guys

499 9th St

Oakland, CA 94607

Popular Items

The 6x8
The Big Von
How Mush-Room

Pizza

any of our pies can be made with gluten free dough ($3) and/or vegan cheese ($2)
The 6x8

The 6x8

$21.00

our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

The Big Von

The Big Von

$21.00

garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, pepperonis, and Mike's hot honey. 106.1's own Big Von has been a fan of Square Pie Guys since day one. Now you can eat like Big Von himself! Order the exclusive pie he created. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

The JLIN

The JLIN

$23.00

This one’s all net. Jeremy Lin is putting his spin on our pizza with this collaboration. Lemon-garlic ricotta cream, pavone pepperonis, green goddess caesar, grana & parsley. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps (unless your name is Jeremy Lin). Thank you*

Mean Green Machine

Mean Green Machine

$20.00

garlic ricotta cream, Italian sausage, roasted broccoli, chile flake, mike's hot honey*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Spicy Ellen

Spicy Ellen

$21.00

vodka sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Lunchbox Squares

Lunchbox Squares

$21.00

The Sloppy Joe your school never served. SPG house made sugo, vodka sauce, crispy cheddar edge, grana and parsley. If only schools did squares instead of pizza boats back in the day. Please note, this pie contains beef and pork. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Bacon My Heart

Bacon My Heart

$22.00

People might, pizza never will. Red sauce, baby kale, cherry tomato, and smoky bacon. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

How Mush-Room

How Mush-Room

$20.00

garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Regular Square

Regular Square

$15.00

our plain cheese; red sauce, fresh mozz*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Plant Square 2.0

Plant Square 2.0

$21.00

red sauce, mushroom mix, castelvtrano olives, charred broccoli, cherry tomato. Make it vegan for $2*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Beet-An-Esca

Beet-An-Esca

$23.00

You'll be beet-ific (it means happy get a dictionary) and your friends won't know what hit you. Beet cream, anchovy-garlic oil, castelvetrano olives, tomatoes & Mama Lil's peppers, finished with a Salsa Square-de. All the best Puttanesca flavors, no need to 14 day quarantine after a flight to Italy. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Vegan Beet-An-Esca

Vegan Beet-An-Esca

$22.00

One for all, all for Vegan Beet-An-Esca. No cream beet cream, Good Planet vegan cheese, castelvetrano olives, Mama Lils peppers, salsa square-de. All the best Puttanesca flavors, no need to 14 day quarantine in an Italian hotel. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Salads and Sandos

Add French fries to any salad or sandwich for $2. In store salads tossed with dressing ; to-go prepared with dressing on side.
Winter Beet Salad

Winter Beet Salad

$12.00

Salad, spice, and everything nice. Confit everything spiced beets, shaved brussels & kale, blood orange vinaigrette, goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Cali classic. Green goddess caesar, kale & romaine mix, cherry tomato, brioche crouton, grana *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Chilled Bowl Salad

Chilled Bowl Salad

$12.00

a bowl full. kale & shredded romaine, broccoli, cherry tomato, spicy sunflower seeds, gigante beans, and our house sun-dried tomato vinaigrette*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Calabrese Hot

Calabrese Hot

$15.00

Hot is the new spot. Crispy & spicy chicken thigh, sweet pickles, mama lil's peppers, lemon garlic aioli, Calabrian chili oil *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Wings and Sides

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Szechuan Wings

Szechuan Wings

$13.00

House Szechuan Dry Fried (with house made cilantro lime crema & scallion) *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

comes with a side of red sauce - can be made vegan for *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Comes with a side of Ketchup*Please note that we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$8.00

California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Desserts

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$7.00

Winter Wonder Dough. Pizza dough dunked into butter and brown sugar. Topped with blood orange, caramel, and whipped cream. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*

Dippin' Sauces

SPG Sauce Trio

SPG Sauce Trio

$3.00

Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)

Hot Honey Packet

Hot Honey Packet

$1.25

Mikes Hot Honey - sweet and spicy extra nicey

Ranch Trio

Ranch Trio

$2.50

Three Ranches - three times the dippin

Side Red Sauce

Side Red Sauce

$2.00

Big cup of Red Sauce to go

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

$4.00

Big cup of our house Buffalo Wing sauce

Side Green Goddess

Side Green Goddess

$2.50
Side SDT Vin

Side SDT Vin

$3.00

Local Ice Cream Pints by Double Rainbow

Since 1976 Double Rainbow has been San Francisco's official ice cream. Double Rainbow uses rBST free milk and cream from cows that graze on lush green pastures in Northern California enabling Double Rainbow to provide you with the finest ice cream possible.
It's a Goody Ice Cream

It's a Goody Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Double Rainbow's classic, award winning Vanilla Ice Cream gets even more delicious with ribbons of peanut butter and rich fudge chips.

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake: creamy strawberry ice cream laced with luscious berries and cheesecake pieces

French Vanilla Ice Cream

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

There’s nothing plain about this classic. Winner of Best in America, our French Vanilla is a perfectly crafted blend of the highest quality milk, cream, eggs and vanilla.

Mango Tangerine Sorbet

Mango Tangerine Sorbet

$9.00Out of stock

Perfectly sweet mangos and tangy tangerines are blended together to create one of our most exciting sorbet flavors

Soft Drinks

Boylan Cola

Boylan Cola

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender

Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Boylan Seltzer

Boylan Seltzer

Out of stock

Filtered water, pinpoint carbonation. A classic refreshment

Local Craft Beer

Temescal Pils

Temescal Pils

Out of stock

A crisp and refreshing Pilsner with pleasant herbal notes from the noble hops, subtle floral esters from a beautiful Lager yeast, and a splash of honeysuckle from the finest German malts.

Temescal Hazy IPA

Temescal Hazy IPA

Out of stock

Temescal Hazy strikes the right balance creating a lush, fluffy mouthfeel that’s not too heavy. Packed with Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra hops--this is our essential Hazy IPA.

Batched Cocktails

A small collection of sessionable, sharable, and fun cocktails for 2 to 4 folks.
Spicy Tez-Cal

Spicy Tez-Cal

$41.00Out of stock

Want to try the drink that has been getting us through quarantine? Crafted by a literal “in-house” cocktail master, this one’s got a kick. Mezcal, aperol, grapefruit juice, habanero bitters, lemon Serves 2

Prickly Pear Marg

Prickly Pear Marg

$30.00Out of stock

A twist on a highly drinkable classic. Tequila, prickly pear, lime, simple syrup, with a Szechuan spice rim Serves 4

5-10 Mule

5-10 Mule

$30.00Out of stock

The East Bay is givin’ Putin the bootin’. Vodka, fresh ginger, simple syrup, and bottle of Boylan’s seltzer Serves 4

9th Street Rye

9th Street Rye

$42.00Out of stock

It’s like a boulevardier without the French snobbery. Rye, campari, sweet vermouth Serves 4

Bold Fashioned

Bold Fashioned

$30.00Out of stock

Y’all knew we had to do something with Mike’s Hot Honey. Bourbon, Mike’s Hot Honey, Angostura bitters Serves 4

Mean Green Martini

Mean Green Martini

$36.00Out of stock

From pickleback shots with olive juice, to something far more classy. Gin, Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth, Castelvetrano olive brine, with olive garnish Serves 4

Bianco di Mary

Bianco di Mary

$35.00Out of stock

It’s not a Square Pie Guys cocktail menu unless there’s red sauce and a roni garnish. Vodka, Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, signature spice blend, worcestershire sauce, horseradish, hot spice rim, with a roni and mozzarella garnish Serves 4

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Square Pie Guys is a modern pizza restaurant focused on improving the lives of our team, our guests and our neighbors. We're thrilled to be part of Old Oakland

499 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607

