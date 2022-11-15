Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
11,127 Reviews
$$
4828 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Popular Items
Ramen
Premium Chashu Ramen
Pork Ramen with 7pcs of Smoked “Kunsei” Chashu Ingredients: Thin noodle, pork broth, chashu pork, bean sprouts, green onions, sesame seeds, mushroom, and seasoned boiled egg.
Hakata Tonkotsu
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Hakata Tonkotsu DX
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Chicken Paitan
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)
5Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Spicy TanTan
Spicy Ramen with Creamy Chicken Paitan Broth Topped with Chili-flavored Ground Chicken Tantan chicken(spicy ground chicken), bean sprouts, green onions, one boiled egg, and spring mix.
Vegetable Ramen
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)
Extra Tonkotsu Broth
Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth
Extra Chicken Broth
Rich White “Paitan” Broth
Extra Veggie Broth
Creamy Vegetable Broth
Extra TanTan Broth
Extra Thick noodle
Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso Ramen with chicken broth topped with original spicy paste. Ingredients: Medium thick curly noodle, chicken broth, chashu pork, spicy paste, bean sprouts, green onion, corn, sesame seeds and seasoned boiled egg. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Extra Miso Broth
Small Bites
**Premium Chashu Buns**
Oversized Chashu with Sweet and Savory Sauce Ingredients: Bun, chashu pork, fried onions, green leaf, purple onions, mayonanaise, savory sauce
**Gyoza 7pc**
Pan-fried pot stickers
**Edamame**
Green Soybeens
**Chicken Karaage**
Japanese style fried chicken
**Takoyaki 5pc**
Octopus balls (5pcs)
**Ika Karaage**
Fried squid legs
**Fried Shishito**
Fried shishito pepper
**Marufuku Bites**
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
**Large Salad**
Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor
**Small Salad**
**Tempura Brussels Sprout**
Rice Bowl
Kakuni Bowl
Braised Thick Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*
Mentaiko Bowl
Spicy Seasoned Cod Roe Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed, kaiware sprout and nori seaweed*
Chashu Bowl
Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*
Karaage Bowl
Steamed Rice
Steamed white rice
Soft Drink
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Ramune
Calpico
Perrier
Bottled Water
Kimono Yuzu
Made with handpicked Yuzu from Shikoku island and mountain water
Kimono Mikan
Mikan mandarins handpicked in the Ehime prefecture on Shikoku island – sugar cane
Kimono Ringo
Fuji Ringo apples hand picked in the Aomori region – whole pressed with mountain water
Kimino Ume
Beers
Asahi Super Dry ( Small Bottle )
Pale golden yellow in color, Asahi Super dry is light beer with a grainy/fruity nose. It is light-bodied with a clean dry finish. This brew is very easy to drink.
Temescal Hazy IPA
Juicy Hazy IPA Our quintessential Hazy IPA contains everything we love about the style: tropical hop aromatics, a juicy-soft mouthfeel, and wonderful approachability. We set out to brew a “desert island” Hazy IPA, drawing on everything we’ve learned from the last few years of obsessive brewing, peer review, and customer feedback. Expect aromas and flavors of mango, guava, pineapple, grapefruit zest, and subtle pine. Appearance: Hazy Yellow Aroma: Mango, guava, pineapple, grapefruit, pine Mouthfeel: Medium and Soft Flavor: Juicy and tropical hop oil sweetness, tang, Kerns nectar
Across The Bar
Appearance: Straw Yellow, Bright, Fluffy white head, slight hop haze Aroma: Peach, Pineapple, Grapefruit, Dank-Pine Mouthfeel: Mouth Coating Resin, Medium-dry body, Crisp Flavor: Peach, Grapefruit, Red Currant, Resinous It’s Chill: a crisp, cold-fermented IPA — the perfect cold one. Mosaic, El Dorado, and Michigan Chinook create a melange of peachy stone fruit, dank pine, grapefruit, and juicy pineapple. Cold fermentation with a lager yeast keeps the ester profile very neutral and truly lets those hops shine. Plenty of maize in the grist lightens the body, and works with the lager fermentation for maximum crushability.
Togo Sake
Den (500ml)
Our original flagship ‘Den’ is brewed using a single origin rice varietal called Calhikari which is grown by Rue & Forsman Ranch (www.rueandforsmanranch.com) in the Sacramento Valley. Our goal was to make a sake with higher acidity which would pair beautifully with California cuisine. The higher acidity is created by tweaking the temperature of the mash during the fermentation process. Low temperature fermentation results in a sake with a subtle, elegant, fruity aroma. Each batch is slightly different. However, the core characteristics are always similar since we use the same ingredients (yeast, koji, rice and water) with every batch.
Den "Giant Bottle" (1.8L)
1.8L bottle (61 oz)
Den "Blanc" (500ml)
Den Blanc is a new expression of sake made using white koji to create a pleasant citrus-like sourness together with gentle umami flavors. White koji is commonly used for shochu making and naturally produces a higher amount of citric acid. Due to this natural high acid production, the shubo (yeast starter) is made without adding any lactic acid. Just like our original flagship Den, we use Calhikari rice grown by Rue & Forsman Ranch.
Sequoia "Nigori" (375ml)
This lightly cloudy Nigori has delicate aromas of lychee and apricot, reminiscent of spring flowers, a creamy, supple mouthfeel and a clean finish due to the use of more highly refined sake lees. The Bunny is soft and approachable, and this refreshing and utterly drinkable style Nigori strikes an excellent balance between sweet and dry. Try with strawberries other fresh fruit desserts. In a few words: Creamy, smooth, lychee, yogurt Style: Junmai-nigori Alcohol: 14-15%
Marufuku Junmai Daiginjo(720ml)
Wonderful collection of fruity and floral elements from green apple and olive.
Nanbu Bijin "Shinpaku" (720ml)
This sake is no exception. It has a smooth aroma of pears and a structured sweetness in taste that is mild yet ends dry.
Dassai 45 (720ml)
Refreshing, engaging, round flavor
Kanchiku(720ml)
Smooth and clean. Ripe fruit flavors and a hint of mineral as in green vegetables.
Shimehari Tsuru "Jun" (720ml)
Soft and rounded flavor, and well-balanced and refreshing finish
Kubota Junmaiginjo "Genshu" (720ml)
A dynamic and dry front palate leads into soft umami undertones and a smooth clean finish in this astonishingly quaffable and sophisticated Genshu (undiluted) sake. Has hints of bosc pear, koji-rice and freshly picked mushrooms hiding beneath a gorgeous floral bouquet. Recommended chilled and in a wine glass alongside a meal.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
4828 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609