Burma Superstar Oakland
4721 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Popular Items
Appetizer
Burmese Samusas
Four handmade pastries filled with curried potatoes, mint, and masala spices. Stuffed with green peas, chicken or lamb. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce.
Salt & Pepper
Lightly battered and fried, served with jalapeños and scallions.
Platha & Dip
Known as “thousand layer bread” for its crispy, chewy, buttery layers. Lovingly handmade. Served with a coconut chicken curry dip.
Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu
Our homemade tofu made from roasted yellow beans. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, drizzled with a sweet and spicy soy dressing. (Vegan, Contains Soy)
Skillet Shrimp
Sizzling shrimp with garlic, ginger, turmeric, lime and chilies. (Gluten Free)
Salad
Tea Leaf Salad
Featured in Sunset Magazine as the “Best Salad in the West”! Tea leaf salad is enjoyed by Burmese people throughout Myanmar. Our version combines the fermented tea leaf (laphet) with fresh romaine lettuce, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño, crunchy peanuts and seeds, ground sun-dried shrimp, fresh lemon juice and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Rainbow Salad
This salad boasts 22 ingredients including three types of tofu, green papaya, tomato, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion, potato, cabbage, roasted chickpea flour, cilantro, and wonton strips all tossed with our special tamarind vinaigrette. (Upon Request: Gluten Free, Vegan)
Ginger Salad
An invigorating salad of organic pickled ginger, cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic, sesame seeds, crunchy split yellow peas, and peanuts. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mango Salad
A sweet, refreshing salad of tart, pickled mangoes, shredded cabbage, fried onions, roasted chickpea flour and cucumbers. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Burmese Chicken Salad
Salad of cabbage, chopped chicken breast, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, fried garlic, roasted chickpea flour and tamarind dressing. (Gluten Free)
Samusa Salad
This hearty salad combines chopped vegetarian samusas, falafel, potato, cabbage, cucumber, mint, roasted chickpea flour, onion and cilantro. A staff favorite. (Vegan)
Inle Tomato Salad
A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized onion, red fresh onion, cucumber, yellow bean powder, chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder, and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Soup
Samusa Soup
Drawing influence from Indian cuisine, Samusa Soup is a hearty Burmese soup in a tangy tamarind broth that combines vegetarian samusas, falafels, lentils, cabbage, onions and garlic. (Vegan)
Mohinga
(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup) “The national dish of Burma,” Mohinga is a thick, slow-cooked soup of ground catfish, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, and fish sauce. Garnished with cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, fried split pea fritter and lemon. Not for timid taste buds! (Gluten Free)
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Chicken
Chicken Kebat
Wok-tossed chicken with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind and turmeric. (Gluten Free)
Coconut Chicken Curry
Chicken thighs simmered in an aromatic stew of coconut milk, turmeric, Thai basil, string beans, and chili. (Gluten Free)
Burmese Style Chicken Curry
Our specialty red curry with chicken thighs, chickpeas, pickled mango, and potatoes. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu
Wok-tossed chicken with Hodo Foods organic tofu, string beans, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)
Spicy and Crispy Chicken
Battered chicken chunks tossed in a sweet & spicy garlic-chili sauce and topped with scallions.
Chicken with Fresh Basil
Wok-tossed chicken cooked with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, and sweet peas served in light chili sauce. (Gluten Free)
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet & tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Mango Chicken
Wok-tossed chicken cooked with mango, onions, and chili with fresh mango. (Gluten Free)
Pumpkin Chicken Stew
A rich, homey stew of chicken thighs, tender kabocha squash, ginger, turmeric, onions, and garlic. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Fresh Mint
Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken sautéed with diced jalapeños, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro.
Pork
Ginger Chili Pork
Tender pork belly tossed with garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Pork Curry with Potatoes
Our signature red curry with tender pork, pickled mango and potatoes.
Pumpkin Pork Stew
A rich and homey stew of kabocha squash, tender pork, ginger, turmeric, onions and garlic.
Pork Belly With Mustard Greens
Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet and savory. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Beef | Lamb
Burmese Style Curry
Our signature red curry in your choice of Angus beef or grass-fed lamb. (Gluten Free. Lamb Curry contains Dairy)
Wok-Tossed Chili
Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. (Gluten Free)
Kebat
Traditional Burmese stir-fry of beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)
Sesame Beef
Lightly battered strips of beef tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Seafood
Shrimp Eggplant With Garlic Sauce
Shrimp and tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)
Catfish Curry
Our specialty red curry with bone-in catfish.
Shrimp Curry
Our specialty red curry with Shrimp
Superstar Shrimp
Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. (Gluten Free)
Fried Chili Catfish
Traditional, bone-in chunks of crispy catfish, tossed in fried garlic, fried onions and chili flakes. (Gluten Free)
Garlic Chili Shrimp
Wok tossed with garlic-infused oil with jalapeños, onions and topped with fried garlic chips. Perfect for our garlic lovers. (Gluten Free)
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered, fried, and wok-tossed with a sweet cream sauce. Topped with roasted candied walnuts, sesame seeds, and cilantro sprigs. (Contains dairy)
Lemongrass Salmon
Fried salmon topped with Thai basil, chili, lemongrass, snap peas, mushroom and bell peppers. (Gluten Free)
Mango Shrimp
Wok-tossed shrimp with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. (Gluten Free)
Vegetables | Tofu
Sesame Tofu
Lightly battered tofu cubes tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mango Hodo Tofu
Hodo Foods organic tofu wok-tossed with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil, and Sichuan chilis. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)
Pea Shoots
Young tender snow pea leaves stir-fried with rice wine and garlic. Topped with fried minced garlic. Pairs well with any of our entrées. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Wok-Tossed Broccoli
Broccoli florets stir-fried with rice wine, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Topped with fried onions. A simple and delicious side. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Red curry sauce with Hodo Soy Organic Tofu, tomatoes, eggplant, potato, carrot, broccoli, chayote, string beans, mint, cilantro, and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Hodo Tofu Vegetable Kebat
Traditional Burmese curried stir-fry of Hodo Foods Organic tofu, onion, tomato, chayote, carrot, mint, turmeric, jalapeño, and cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Dry-Fried String Beans
Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic and chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Egg Curry with Okra
Burmese style red curry served with hard boiled eggs, okra, tomato, and jalapeño. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Eggplant Curry
Burmese-style red curry with tender eggplant and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Hodo Foods organic Hodo tofu with basil, string beans, red bell pepper. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)
Noodles | Rice
Superstar Vegetarian Noodles
Traditional Burmese flour noodles mixed with potatoes, cucumbers, tofu, chili sauce, cabbage and cilantro. Served cold. (Vegetarian, Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Nan Gyi Dok
Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Garlic Noodles
A Chinese influenced dish sold from pushcarts throughout Burma. Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Spicy Noodles
Wok tossed rice noodles in a sweet and spicy tangy sauce with tender pea shoots, red bell peppers, scrambled egg, shredded cabbage and crushed peanuts. Contains fish sauce. Please allow 15-20 minutes for preparation. (Gluten Free)
Superstar Chicken Fried Rice
Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, carrots, pine nuts and garlic. Simple, healthy and delicious. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)
Shan Noodles with Hodo Tofu
Rice noodles in a spicy tomato sauce mixed with pickled mustard greens, ground peanuts, fresh cilantro and fried Hodo Soy organic tofu. Regional cuisine from Eastern Myanmar’s Shan State. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Sides
Coconut Rice
Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Brown Rice
Steamed brown rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Jasmine Rice
Steamed jasmine rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Platha
Buttery, mulit-layered, pan-fried bread cut into individual pieces.
Plain Garlic Noodles
Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Vegetarian)
NA Beverage
Tea Tonic
Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.
Burmese Milk Tea (Iced)
Slow brewed Burmese-styled black tea served with condensed and evaporated milk. Served chilled.
Ginger Honey Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Ginger Lemonade
Mango Lassi
Contains dairy
Ginger Wellness Shot
Freshly squeezed ginger juice with a splash of lemon juice served in a 2 ounce glass bottle.
Beer
Togo Wine
Annabella Pinot Noir
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Chateau De Varennes Gamay
Esk Valley Chardonnay
Gran Passione Prosecco
Hahn Family Wines Pinot Gris
Romerhof Riesling
Vinum Cellars Chenin Blanc
Touraine Sauvignon Blanc
Luc Belaire Luxe Rose
Bouvet Rose
One Stone Rose of Pinot Noir
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bridging cultures through the simple goodness of food.
4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609