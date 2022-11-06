Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burma Superstar Oakland

review star

No reviews yet

4721 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland, CA 94609

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Rice
Tea Leaf Salad
Garlic Noodles

Appetizer

Burmese Samusas

Burmese Samusas

$13.95

Four handmade pastries filled with curried potatoes, mint, and masala spices. Stuffed with green peas, chicken or lamb. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce.

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

$14.95

Lightly battered and fried, served with jalapeños and scallions.

Platha & Dip

Platha & Dip

$15.95Out of stock

Known as “thousand layer bread” for its crispy, chewy, buttery layers. Lovingly handmade. Served with a coconut chicken curry dip.

Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu

Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu

$12.95

Our homemade tofu made from roasted yellow beans. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, drizzled with a sweet and spicy soy dressing. (Vegan, Contains Soy)

Skillet Shrimp

Skillet Shrimp

$17.95

Sizzling shrimp with garlic, ginger, turmeric, lime and chilies. (Gluten Free)

Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$18.50

Featured in Sunset Magazine as the “Best Salad in the West”! Tea leaf salad is enjoyed by Burmese people throughout Myanmar. Our version combines the fermented tea leaf (laphet) with fresh romaine lettuce, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño, crunchy peanuts and seeds, ground sun-dried shrimp, fresh lemon juice and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$18.50

This salad boasts 22 ingredients including three types of tofu, green papaya, tomato, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion, potato, cabbage, roasted chickpea flour, cilantro, and wonton strips all tossed with our special tamarind vinaigrette. (Upon Request: Gluten Free, Vegan)

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$16.95

An invigorating salad of organic pickled ginger, cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic, sesame seeds, crunchy split yellow peas, and peanuts. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$16.95

A sweet, refreshing salad of tart, pickled mangoes, shredded cabbage, fried onions, roasted chickpea flour and cucumbers. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Burmese Chicken Salad

Burmese Chicken Salad

$18.50

Salad of cabbage, chopped chicken breast, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, fried garlic, roasted chickpea flour and tamarind dressing. (Gluten Free)

Samusa Salad

Samusa Salad

$18.50

This hearty salad combines chopped vegetarian samusas, falafel, potato, cabbage, cucumber, mint, roasted chickpea flour, onion and cilantro. A staff favorite. (Vegan)

Inle Tomato Salad

Inle Tomato Salad

$16.95

A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized onion, red fresh onion, cucumber, yellow bean powder, chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder, and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

Soup

Samusa Soup

Samusa Soup

$20.25

Drawing influence from Indian cuisine, Samusa Soup is a hearty Burmese soup in a tangy tamarind broth that combines vegetarian samusas, falafels, lentils, cabbage, onions and garlic. (Vegan)

Mohinga

Mohinga

$20.25

(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup) “The national dish of Burma,” Mohinga is a thick, slow-cooked soup of ground catfish, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, and fish sauce. Garnished with cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, fried split pea fritter and lemon. Not for timid taste buds! (Gluten Free)

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

$20.25

This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Chicken

Chicken Kebat

Chicken Kebat

$22.95

Wok-tossed chicken with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind and turmeric. (Gluten Free)

Coconut Chicken Curry

Coconut Chicken Curry

$22.95

Chicken thighs simmered in an aromatic stew of coconut milk, turmeric, Thai basil, string beans, and chili. (Gluten Free)

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

$22.95

Our specialty red curry with chicken thighs, chickpeas, pickled mango, and potatoes. (Gluten Free)

Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu

Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu

$23.25

Wok-tossed chicken with Hodo Foods organic tofu, string beans, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)

Spicy and Crispy Chicken

Spicy and Crispy Chicken

$22.95

Battered chicken chunks tossed in a sweet & spicy garlic-chili sauce and topped with scallions.

Chicken with Fresh Basil

Chicken with Fresh Basil

$22.95

Wok-tossed chicken cooked with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, and sweet peas served in light chili sauce. (Gluten Free)

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$22.95

Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet & tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$22.95

Wok-tossed chicken cooked with mango, onions, and chili with fresh mango. (Gluten Free)

Pumpkin Chicken Stew

Pumpkin Chicken Stew

$22.95

A rich, homey stew of chicken thighs, tender kabocha squash, ginger, turmeric, onions, and garlic. (Gluten Free)

Chicken with Fresh Mint

Chicken with Fresh Mint

$22.95

Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken sautéed with diced jalapeños, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro.

Pork

Ginger Chili Pork

Ginger Chili Pork

$24.25

Tender pork belly tossed with garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Pork Curry with Potatoes

Pork Curry with Potatoes

$23.95

Our signature red curry with tender pork, pickled mango and potatoes.

Pumpkin Pork Stew

Pumpkin Pork Stew

$23.95

A rich and homey stew of kabocha squash, tender pork, ginger, turmeric, onions and garlic.

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

$24.25

Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet and savory. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Beef | Lamb

Burmese Style Curry

Burmese Style Curry

$24.95

Our signature red curry in your choice of Angus beef or grass-fed lamb. (Gluten Free. Lamb Curry contains Dairy)

Wok-Tossed Chili

Wok-Tossed Chili

$24.95

Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. (Gluten Free)

Kebat

Kebat

$24.95

Traditional Burmese stir-fry of beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Fiery Hodo Tofu

Fiery Hodo Tofu

$24.95

Wok-tossed beef or lamb with Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)

Sesame Beef

Sesame Beef

$24.95

Lightly battered strips of beef tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce and topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)

Seafood

Shrimp Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

Shrimp Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

$26.25

Shrimp and tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free)

Catfish Curry

Catfish Curry

$23.95

Our specialty red curry with bone-in catfish.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$26.25

Our specialty red curry with Shrimp

Superstar Shrimp

Superstar Shrimp

$26.25

Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. (Gluten Free)

Fried Chili Catfish

Fried Chili Catfish

$23.95

Traditional, bone-in chunks of crispy catfish, tossed in fried garlic, fried onions and chili flakes. (Gluten Free)

Garlic Chili Shrimp

Garlic Chili Shrimp

$26.25

Wok tossed with garlic-infused oil with jalapeños, onions and topped with fried garlic chips. Perfect for our garlic lovers. (Gluten Free)

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$26.25

Lightly battered, fried, and wok-tossed with a sweet cream sauce. Topped with roasted candied walnuts, sesame seeds, and cilantro sprigs. (Contains dairy)

Lemongrass Salmon

Lemongrass Salmon

$28.95

Fried salmon topped with Thai basil, chili, lemongrass, snap peas, mushroom and bell peppers. (Gluten Free)

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$26.25

Wok-tossed shrimp with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. (Gluten Free)

Vegetables | Tofu

Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$20.25

Lightly battered tofu cubes tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet, tangy sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Mango Hodo Tofu

Mango Hodo Tofu

$21.25

Hodo Foods organic tofu wok-tossed with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil, and Sichuan chilis. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)

Pea Shoots

Pea Shoots

$17.95

Young tender snow pea leaves stir-fried with rice wine and garlic. Topped with fried minced garlic. Pairs well with any of our entrées. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Wok-Tossed Broccoli

Wok-Tossed Broccoli

$15.95

Broccoli florets stir-fried with rice wine, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Topped with fried onions. A simple and delicious side. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Mixed Vegetable Curry

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$19.95

Red curry sauce with Hodo Soy Organic Tofu, tomatoes, eggplant, potato, carrot, broccoli, chayote, string beans, mint, cilantro, and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Hodo Tofu Vegetable Kebat

Hodo Tofu Vegetable Kebat

$21.25

Traditional Burmese curried stir-fry of Hodo Foods Organic tofu, onion, tomato, chayote, carrot, mint, turmeric, jalapeño, and cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Dry-Fried String Beans

Dry-Fried String Beans

$17.95

Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic and chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Egg Curry with Okra

Egg Curry with Okra

$20.95

Burmese style red curry served with hard boiled eggs, okra, tomato, and jalapeño. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Eggplant Curry

Eggplant Curry

$19.95

Burmese-style red curry with tender eggplant and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$17.95

Tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Fiery Hodo Tofu

Fiery Hodo Tofu

$21.25

Hodo Foods organic Hodo tofu with basil, string beans, red bell pepper. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)

Noodles | Rice

Superstar Vegetarian Noodles

Superstar Vegetarian Noodles

$17.95

Traditional Burmese flour noodles mixed with potatoes, cucumbers, tofu, chili sauce, cabbage and cilantro. Served cold. (Vegetarian, Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Nan Gyi Dok

Nan Gyi Dok

$18.95

Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$18.95

A Chinese influenced dish sold from pushcarts throughout Burma. Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$18.95

Wok tossed rice noodles in a sweet and spicy tangy sauce with tender pea shoots, red bell peppers, scrambled egg, shredded cabbage and crushed peanuts. Contains fish sauce. Please allow 15-20 minutes for preparation. (Gluten Free)

Superstar Chicken Fried Rice

Superstar Chicken Fried Rice

$18.95

Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, carrots, pine nuts and garlic. Simple, healthy and delicious. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)

Shan Noodles with Hodo Tofu

Shan Noodles with Hodo Tofu

$17.75

Rice noodles in a spicy tomato sauce mixed with pickled mustard greens, ground peanuts, fresh cilantro and fried Hodo Soy organic tofu. Regional cuisine from Eastern Myanmar’s Shan State. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.95

Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.25

Steamed brown rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Steamed jasmine rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Platha

Platha

$9.95Out of stock

Buttery, mulit-layered, pan-fried bread cut into individual pieces.

Plain Garlic Noodles

Plain Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions, cucumbers and our house sweet and spicy sauce. (Vegetarian)

NA Beverage

Tea Tonic

Tea Tonic

$6.00

Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.

Burmese Milk Tea (Iced)

Burmese Milk Tea (Iced)

$5.50

Slow brewed Burmese-styled black tea served with condensed and evaporated milk. Served chilled.

Ginger Honey Tea

Ginger Honey Tea

$5.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.50
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Contains dairy

Ginger Wellness Shot

$5.00

Freshly squeezed ginger juice with a splash of lemon juice served in a 2 ounce glass bottle.

Beer

Erdinger Weissbier

$5.00

Singha

$7.00Out of stock

1876 Heirloom Applewine Cider

$15.00
Single Burma Ale

Single Burma Ale

$8.00
4-Pack Burma Ale

4-Pack Burma Ale

$30.00

Sake

10oz Nigori Sake

10oz Nigori Sake

$13.00
10oz Organic Nama

10oz Organic Nama

$16.00

Togo Wine

Annabella Pinot Noir

$33.00

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Chateau De Varennes Gamay

$33.00

Esk Valley Chardonnay

$33.00
Gran Passione Prosecco

Gran Passione Prosecco

$24.00
Hahn Family Wines Pinot Gris

Hahn Family Wines Pinot Gris

$28.00

Romerhof Riesling

$28.00

Vinum Cellars Chenin Blanc

$30.00

Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00
Luc Belaire Luxe Rose

Luc Belaire Luxe Rose

$33.00

Bouvet Rose

$36.00

One Stone Rose of Pinot Noir

$36.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bridging cultures through the simple goodness of food.

Location

4721 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609

Directions

