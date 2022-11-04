Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bird & Buffalo Thai Soul Food

review star

No reviews yet

4659 Telegraph Ave

Oakland, CA 94609

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles (medium spicy)
Gai Grapao
Mussamun Nuer

Special Bird

Bird & Buffalo Deluxe Set (Served 2-3)

Bird & Buffalo Deluxe Set (Served 2-3)

$45.95

choices of papaya salad, grilled, larb with garlic green bean, 2 sticky rice, 2 dipping sauce

Snacks

Chicken Heart

Chicken Heart

$7.95

Grilled chicken heart skewers (2)

Brisket

Brisket

$8.95

Fried mirinade beef with sriracha sauce

E sarn Pork Sausage

E sarn Pork Sausage

$8.95

Grilled pork sausage, with ginger and shallots

Fried Chicken Roll (GF)

Fried Chicken Roll (GF)

$9.95

Chicken, mushroom and vemicelli (GF)

Fried Vegetable Roll

Fried Vegetable Roll

$9.95

Cabbage, carrot, mushroom, vemicelli

Mu Pings

Mu Pings

$8.95

Grilled merinade pork skewer (2)

Sticky Pork Ribs

Sticky Pork Ribs

$10.95

Deep fried baby pork ribs with tamarind chili sauce

Wings

Wings

$10.95

Deep fried merinade lemongrass wing

Vegetables Curry Taco

Vegetables Curry Taco

$8.95

Grilled mix vegetable green curry with roti bread

Chicken Curry Taco

Chicken Curry Taco

$9.95

Braised chicken yellow curry on roti bread

Beef Curry Taco

Beef Curry Taco

$10.95

Stewed beef red curry with roti bread

Isan-Classic

Somtum Thai Style

Somtum Thai Style

$13.95

papaya with peanuts, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, chili

Somtum Lao Style

Somtum Lao Style

$15.95

papaya, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, chili, fermented fish sauce.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$13.95

with chili, shallots, cilantro, scallions, mint, roasted rice powder, fresh lime juice, butter lettuce cups.

Crying Tiger - Steak

Crying Tiger - Steak

$16.95

Grilled steak with cabbage slaw and dipping sauce

Gai Yang - Half Chicken

Gai Yang - Half Chicken

$15.95

Grilled half chicken with cabbage slaw and dipping sauce

Mu Yang - Pork Spare Ribs

Mu Yang - Pork Spare Ribs

$15.95

Grilled pork spareribs with cabbage slaw and dipping sauce

Rice Bowls

Gaeng Kiow Wan Pak

Gaeng Kiow Wan Pak

$14.50

Grilled vegetables, basil green curry and garlic green bean

Gai Grapao

Gai Grapao

$15.50

stir-fried holy basil chicken, onions, bird's eye chili, fried egg

Gari Gai

Gari Gai

$15.50

braised quarter chicken, onions, potatoes, yellow curry

Mu Palo

Mu Palo

$16.50

slow-braised pork belly, 5 spice, tofu, hard-boiled egg

Mussamun Nuer

Mussamun Nuer

$17.50

stewed beef, onions, potatoes, peanut-red curry

Noodle Bowls

Drunken Noodles (medium spicy)

Drunken Noodles (medium spicy)

$15.50

Stir-fried fat rice noodle, ground chicken, holy basil, green beans, young peppercorn, chili, fried egg (MILD OPTION NOT AVAILABLE)

Guay Tiow Kua Gai

Guay Tiow Kua Gai

$15.50

Stir-fried fat rice noodle, chicken. egg, salted cabbage bits.

Kao Soi

Kao Soi

$15.50

Grilled vegetable & tofu, pickled mustard leaf, ginger, scallions, lime wedge, egg noodles

Pad E'sarn

Pad E'sarn

$15.50

Stir-fried fat rice noodle, chicken, tofu, cabbage, peanuts, dried roasted chili, tamaarind 'pat thai sauce', lime wedge

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Rice Berry

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Roti Flatbread

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Cabbage & Carrot Slaw

$4.00

Chili Tamarind

$0.50

PDH chili (pretty darn hot)

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tom Yum Aioli

$0.50

Curry Dip

$2.00

Kai Jiew

$6.00

Thai Omelette with Sriracha sauce

Sweets

Roti & Condensed Milk

$5.00

Sweet Mango + Sticky Rice

$7.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta-Orange

$4.00

Fresh Whole Coconut

$6.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Pinky Milk

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

CBD Revitalize Pineapple Kombucha

$5.00

Unsweet Thai ice tea

$4.00

Carabao energy drink

$3.00

Thai energy drink

Beer

Singha (Can)

$6.00

Boont Amber Ale

$7.00

Drake Hefe

$7.00

Eastbrother Red Larger

$7.00

Gilman Double IPA

$7.00

Headland IPA

$7.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

CBD Revitalize Pineapple Kombucha

$5.00

Gt's Kombucha* (kombucha Culture*, Black Tea *, Green Tea*, Kiwi Juice*), Pineapple Juice *, Fresh Pressed Ginger Juice*, Fresh Pressed Turmeric Juice*, Lemon Juice*, Black Pepper*, Beta Glucan, Vitamin C, Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Zinc.

Duchesses sour beer

$8.00

Fermented 18 months Red Ale from Belgium.

Goldenstate Cider

$7.00

Mighty dry cider

Wine

Glass Red Wine

$8.00

Bottle Red Wine

$30.00

Glass Rose

$8.00

Bottle Rose

$30.00

Glass White Wine

$8.00

Bottle White Wine

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
