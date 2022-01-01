Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland

6000 College Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.39
More about Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland
Restaurant banner

 

Kakui Sushi - Oakland - 2060 Mountain Boulevard

2060 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$5.00
More about Kakui Sushi - Oakland - 2060 Mountain Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Baja Fish Tacos

Fried Rice

Sorbet

Cobb Salad

Chai Lattes

Asian Salad

Egg Burritos

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Oakland

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockridge

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Temescal

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oakland to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston