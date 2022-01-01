Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Oakland
/
Oakland
/
Miso Soup
Oakland restaurants that serve miso soup
Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland
6000 College Ave, Oakland
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.39
More about Oori Rice Triangles - Oakland
Kakui Sushi - Oakland - 2060 Mountain Boulevard
2060 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$5.00
More about Kakui Sushi - Oakland - 2060 Mountain Boulevard
Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried Rice
Sorbet
Cobb Salad
Chai Lattes
Asian Salad
Egg Burritos
Steak Tacos
Neighborhoods within Oakland to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lower Hills
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
East Oakland
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Rockridge
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Temescal
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oakland to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(594 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(53 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston