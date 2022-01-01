Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits Side$5.50
8oz
Grillades & Grits$16.75
Beef Cutlets Braised in Spicy Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
Grits LARGE$10.00
16oz
More about Brenda's Oakland
Item pic

 

Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheezy Grits$4.00
Tillamook cheddar yellow corn grits, crispy shallots.
More about Hotbird
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
roasted poblanos & sweet corn, manchego, citrus butter sauce
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
roasted brussels sprouts, shallots, manchego, citrus butter sauce
More about Shakewell
Consumer pic

 

Sequoia Diner

3719 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushrooms & Grits$17.00
Local lamb leg, ragu & chop, heirloom grits, roasted tomatoes, sauteed spinach & parmigiano-reggiano.
More about Sequoia Diner

Map

Map

