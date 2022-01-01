Grits in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve grits
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Cheese Grits Side
|$5.50
8oz
|Grillades & Grits
|$16.75
Beef Cutlets Braised in Spicy Creole Gravy. Served with Grits & 2 Eggs Any Style, Plus Cream Biscuit or Toast
|Grits LARGE
|$10.00
16oz
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|Cheezy Grits
|$4.00
Tillamook cheddar yellow corn grits, crispy shallots.
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
roasted poblanos & sweet corn, manchego, citrus butter sauce
