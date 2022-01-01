Chicken salad in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Kingston 11 Cuisine
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$17.00
greens, jerk chicken, house roasted peppers, plantains
Hotbird
1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland
|The Salad + Fried Chicken
|$15.50
"The Salad" plus fried chicken. You can add a spice level to the chicken. (Green goddess salad dressing is on the side!)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$3.50
Nyum Bai
3340 E 12th St, Oakland
|Chicken Salad
|$17.00
shaved cabbage, herb medley, poached chicken, cucumbers, daikon sweet fish sauce dressing. Peanuts and crispy shallots topping
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Field Greens, Chicken Breast, Crispy Won Tons, Mandarins, Almonds, Edamame, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Classic Chicken Salad - Gỏi Gà Xé (GF)
|$19.00
Pulled chicken breast, shredded cabbage, onions, fresh herbs, tossed in house vinaigrette, topped with toasted crushed peanuts and fried shallots
Oaklandish Coffee Collective
1 Airport Dr, Oakland
|NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE
|$14.85
|LEMON CHICKEN SALAD+CRANBERRIES+ARUGULA SANWICH
|$12.65
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|CW Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Grilled Jerk Chicken Salad
|$18.00