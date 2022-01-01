Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings
Consumer pic

 

Kingston 11 Cuisine

2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Salad$17.00
greens, jerk chicken, house roasted peppers, plantains
More about Kingston 11 Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Hotbird

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Salad + Fried Chicken$15.50
"The Salad" plus fried chicken. You can add a spice level to the chicken. (Green goddess salad dressing is on the side!)
More about Hotbird
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad$15.95
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Item pic

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scoop Chicken Salad$3.50
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Nyum Bai image

 

Nyum Bai

3340 E 12th St, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$17.00
shaved cabbage, herb medley, poached chicken, cucumbers, daikon sweet fish sauce dressing. Peanuts and crispy shallots topping
More about Nyum Bai
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed Field Greens, Chicken Breast, Crispy Won Tons, Mandarins, Almonds, Edamame, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
More about Belly
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar image

NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Chicken Salad - Gỏi Gà Xé (GF)$19.00
Pulled chicken breast, shredded cabbage, onions, fresh herbs, tossed in house vinaigrette, topped with toasted crushed peanuts and fried shallots
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Oaklandish Coffee Collective

1 Airport Dr, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NOODLES SALAD + SESAME CHICKEN + HOISIN - CHILI SAUCE$14.85
LEMON CHICKEN SALAD+CRANBERRIES+ARUGULA SANWICH$12.65
More about Oaklandish Coffee Collective
CW Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CW Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Item pic

 

Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Jerk Chicken Salad$18.00
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Amazona's Pizza

2427 telegraph ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast, romaine salad, croutons, romano cheese, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tender chicken, artichoke hearts, & olives
More about Amazona's Pizza

