Stew in Oakland

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Soft Tofu Stew Dinner
|$15.00
|Kimchi Stew Dinner
|$15.00
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Caribbean Veggie Stew
|$21.00
Yellow island rice, okra, mushroom, sweet potato, seasonal vegetable, Red bean stew, Coleslaw,
green plantain
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Chickpea Stew
|$17.00
rich and tender stew of chickpeas, lacinato kale, carrots, onions and harissa, served with 2 pieces of grilled sourdough bread (vegan)
Kingston 11 Cuisine
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Oxtail Stew
|$24.00
ultimate comfort food: rich, buttery and falling off the bone, white jasmine rice and plantains
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Chickpea Stew
|$17.00
rich and tender stew of chickpeas, lacinato kale, carrots, onions and harissa served with 2 pieces of grilled sourdough bread (vegan)