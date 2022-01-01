Pork belly in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve pork belly
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$18.00
Poached Egg, Cheddar Grits, Spicy Onion Relish
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|16" Cali Apple and Pork Belly
|$25.00
Sauce-less pie with pork belly, apple, caramelized onion, blue cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula & balsamic reduction.
|10" Cali Apple and Pork Belly
|$15.00
Sauce-less pie with pork belly, apple, caramelized onion, blue cheese, mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula & balsamic reduction.
|Pork Belly Hash
|$15.00
Potatoes, peppers, onion, two eggs any style, Calabrian chile sour cream & house toast.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shinmai
1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Pork Belly Bao
|$14.16
Skinless prime pork belly, sweet soy aioli, pickled cucumber, scallions. two per order
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Pork Belly Bowl
|$15.50
Spicy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Sesame Slaw, Pickled Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
|Pork Belly Burrito
|$15.50
Spicy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Sesame Slaw, Pickled Cucumbers, Multigrain Rice
|Pork Belly Taco
|$5.75
Spicy Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Sesame Slaw, Pickled Cucumbers
Jo's Modern Thai
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Pork Belly Curry
|$20.00
Kang Tae Pho Moo - pork belly, sweet and sour red curry, pea shoots, makrut lime and leaves